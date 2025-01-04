Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, January 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Dani Olmo Unfazed Amid Barcelona’s Financial Crisis And La Liga Registration Drama

Barcelona forward Dani Olmo has reassured fans that "everything's fine" despite the turbulence surrounding his future at the Catalan club.

Dani Olmo Unfazed Amid Barcelona’s Financial Crisis And La Liga Registration Drama

Barcelona forward Dani Olmo has reassured fans that “everything’s fine” despite the turbulence surrounding his future at the Catalan club. The €60 million (£50 million) summer signing from RB Leipzig finds himself caught in the crossfire of a financial and administrative dilemma that has left his status for the second half of the season in limbo.

The Financial Impasse

Barcelona’s struggle to comply with La Liga’s strict financial regulations has left them unable to register Olmo for the remainder of the season. Club president Joan Laporta attempted to secure the required funds by selling the rights to Camp Nou’s VIP boxes for the next 20 years in a deal worth €120 million. However, the financial backing behind the deal failed to materialize before the critical December 31 deadline.

The club’s appeals for an extension were rejected twice, leading to Olmo’s name being removed from La Liga’s official website. If unresolved, the situation could allow Olmo to exercise a clause in his contract to leave as a free agent, while Barcelona would still be obligated to honor the full value of his contract and the outstanding transfer fee to Leipzig.

Olmo’s Calm Amid the Chaos

Despite the uncertainty, Olmo has maintained a composed demeanor. He was the first to take the field during Barcelona’s public training session after the winter break, engaging warmly with fans and signing autographs. His brief statement to supporters, paired with a smile, was simply: “Everything’s fine.”

The Euro 2024 winner’s agent has also expressed Olmo’s desire to remain at Barcelona, emphasizing the player’s strong ties to the club’s famed academy. On social media, Olmo further signaled his commitment by celebrating the new year with a post adorned with Barcelona’s colors and heart emojis.

Premier League Interest and Barcelona’s Deadline

Despite public reassurances, Olmo’s precarious situation has caught the attention of several Premier League clubs. The forward could become a free agent if Barcelona fails to resolve the issue, as La Liga rules prevent the club from loaning him out for the remainder of the season.

Reports suggest that Barcelona remains optimistic about finding a resolution. According to Mundo Deportivo, the club has set a new internal deadline of January 3, when the funds from the VIP seating deal are expected to arrive. This last-ditch effort could determine whether Olmo stays with the club or explores opportunities elsewhere.

Barcelona’s Confidence vs. Reality

While Barcelona projects confidence in resolving the crisis, the mounting challenges suggest a complex road ahead. La Liga’s financial regulations have already proven to be a formidable obstacle, and failure to meet the January 3 deadline could leave the club with few options.

For now, Dani Olmo remains a symbol of calm amidst the storm, but the coming days will be critical in shaping both his and Barcelona’s immediate futures.

Read More : Jude Bellingham Secures Late Win For 10 Men Real Madrid Against Valencia

Filed under

Dani Olmo FC Barcelona

Advertisement

Also Read

Kohli’s Struggles Continue As Boland Sends Him Back For Eighth Time | Watch

Kohli’s Struggles Continue As Boland Sends Him Back For Eighth Time | Watch

Apple Set To Shift From Sony To Samsung For iPhone Camera Sensors: What It Means?

Apple Set To Shift From Sony To Samsung For iPhone Camera Sensors: What It Means?

Foetus Gender Disclosure Case: Delhi HC Declines FIR Against Doctor

Foetus Gender Disclosure Case: Delhi HC Declines FIR Against Doctor

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game Changer With Ram Charan

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game...

IND vs AUS: Pant’s Counterattack And Boland’s Precision Keep SCG Test In Balance

IND vs AUS: Pant’s Counterattack And Boland’s Precision Keep SCG Test In Balance

Entertainment

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game Changer With Ram Charan

Is Kiara Advani Hospitalized? Here’s Why She Missed The Trailer Launch Of Her Film Game

Who Is The World’s Richest Actor? Jami Gertz Has Net Worth Higher Than Pitt and Clooney Combined

Who Is The World’s Richest Actor? Jami Gertz Has Net Worth Higher Than Pitt and

David Fincher Rejects the “Perfectionist” Label; Reflects on Se7en and His Filmmaking Philosophy

David Fincher Rejects the “Perfectionist” Label; Reflects on Se7en and His Filmmaking Philosophy

Zendaya Reveals Why She Had Fear Of Peeing And S***ting While Filming Dune 2: Called My Mom From Bathroom Floor

Zendaya Reveals Why She Had Fear Of Peeing And S***ting While Filming Dune 2: Called

Who Is The First Rapper Kendrick Lamar Ever Dissed?

Who Is The First Rapper Kendrick Lamar Ever Dissed?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

5 Key Habits For A Longer, Healthier Life: Unlock The Secrets To Longevity

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox