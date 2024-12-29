Delhi SG Pipers Defeats Gonasika In Hero Hockey India League opener

The Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 season began with a bang as Delhi SG Pipers triumphed over Gonasika in a dramatic opening match at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday.

The Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 season began with a bang as Delhi SG Pipers triumphed over Gonasika in a dramatic opening match at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday. After the game ended in a 2-2 draw during regulation time, the Pipers emerged victorious in the penalty shootout with a score of 4-2.

Argentina’s Tomas Domene (5’, 39’) was the star for Delhi SG Pipers, scoring both goals, while Struan Walker (26’) and Victor Charlet (35’) found the net for Gonasika.

The match began with an explosive start as Domene scored the opening goal of the 2024-25 season in just the fifth minute. Pipers’ captain Jake Whetton displayed remarkable skill, gaining possession high up the field and earning a penalty corner. Domene capitalized, unleashing a powerful drag flick that left Gonasika goalkeeper Oliver Payne with no chance.

As the first quarter progressed, Gonasika found their rhythm and came close to equalizing. Captain Manpreet Singh created a clever one-two opportunity with Jack Waller but missed the connection in front of the goal.

The equalizer eventually came four minutes before halftime. Araijeet Singh Hundal fired a powerful shot, which deflected off Nikkin Thimmaiah’s stick and hit the post. Scotland’s Walker was quick to react, tapping the rebound into an empty net, leveling the score at 1-1.

Early in the third quarter, Gonasika seized the lead through a penalty corner. France’s Victor Charlet delivered a ferocious drag flick that evaded goalkeeper Pawan and defender Jarmanpreet Singh, igniting celebrations among the Gonasika players.

However, Gonasika’s lead was short-lived. A foul by Walker resulted in his five-minute suspension, and Delhi SG Pipers took advantage of their numerical superiority. Ky Willott delivered a pinpoint cut-back to Domene, who calmly slotted it in, bringing the score to 2-2.

Domene came close to completing his hat-trick multiple times, but Payne’s brilliant goalkeeping thwarted him. Payne’s heroics included crucial saves in the third quarter and a penalty corner denial in the dying moments of the game, where Domene’s attempt rattled the post.

With both teams failing to find a winner in regulation time, the game proceeded to a penalty shootout. The Pipers showcased composure, converting four of their five attempts through Jake Whetton, Tomas Domene, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, and Raj Kumar Pal to secure a well-deserved victory.

Upcoming Matches

The action continues on December 29 with Hyderabad Toofans taking on Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers at 6:00 PM IST. The second match of the day will see Soorma Hockey Club face Tamil Nadu Dragons at 8:15 PM IST.

Fans can catch the matches live on Doordarshan’s DD Sports and Sony Sports Network channels, including Sony Ten 1, 3, and 4. For digital audiences, live streaming will be available on Sony LIV and Waves, Prasar Bharati’s new OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Anthony’s Agent Reveals Manchester United’s Stance On Anthony’s Transfer