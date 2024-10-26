Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
“Dhoni Will Be CSK’s Key Retention, Even As An Uncapped Player,” Says Harbhajan Singh on IPL 2025

The legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh stated, "I'm not certain if Dhoni will play or not, but if he's available, he would undoubtedly be the team's first retention choice, even if he's considered an uncapped player this season

“Dhoni Will Be CSK’s Key Retention, Even As An Uncapped Player,” Says Harbhajan Singh on IPL 2025

In a recent discussion about Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) retention plans for the IPL 2025 season, legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh provided valuable insights. In an exclusive interview, he expressed uncertainty regarding MS Dhoni’s playing future, yet confidently stated, “I’m not certain if Dhoni will play or not, but if he’s available, he would undoubtedly be the team’s first retention choice, even if he’s considered an uncapped player this season.” This highlights the immense respect and value Dhoni holds within the CSK setup, even as he nears the twilight of his illustrious career.

Harbhajan emphasized that after Dhoni, the focus should shift to retaining other key players. He identified Ravindra Jadeja and Rachin Ravindra as crucial assets for the team. Jadeja’s all-round capabilities make him an indispensable part of the squad, while Ravindra, a rising star, has shown immense potential. Furthermore, Harbhajan pointed out that Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team captain, should also be prioritized for retention, given his leadership and batting prowess.

Tom Moody’s Insights on Sunrisers Hyderabad Retentions

Meanwhile, Australian cricket legend Tom Moody shared his thoughts on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) retention strategy in a parallel discussion. He noted the challenges SRH faces during this retention period, stating, “When I look at SRH, they’ve got one of the tougher tasks among franchises.” Moody believes that securing captain Pat Cummins should be a top priority, along with retaining Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

Moody added, “I’d extend it even further, which would be costly, but retaining a player of Heinrich Klaasen’s calibre is worth it.” His assessment reflects the importance of having experienced players who can deliver in high-pressure situations. He also highlighted Nitish Reddy as a player SRH must retain before the auction, given his recent success and potential.

Identifying Key Talent

Among uncapped players, Moody specifically mentioned Abdul Samad as a talent to watch. “He’s a powerful hitter capable of transforming the game in the middle order,” he stated, showcasing his belief in Samad’s game-changing abilities. He projected that SRH could retain these four players while also suggesting that Pathirana, an excellent bowler, is likely to remain in the squad.

In conclusion, Harbhajan Singh’s likely retentions for CSK include Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Pathirana, reflecting a blend of experience and youth that could shape the team’s future in the IPL.

