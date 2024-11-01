In a tragic turn of events during Wednesday night celebrations, a Dodgers fan partially blew off his hands while handling a firework after the Dodgers’ World Series win over the Yankees. Video footage circulating online captured the shocking moment, revealing the fan, a 25-year-old man wearing a Dodgers No. 22 jersey, attempting to ignite a firework in downtown Los Angeles. The jersey, usually associated with Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, bore the name “King” on the back.

As the fan moved to place the lit firework in a crosswalk, it exploded before he could step away. The video shows the firework detonating in his hands, enveloping him in smoke and scattering sparks and blood across the street. Eyewitnesses can be heard screaming as he stumbled away, visibly in shock and clutching his severely injured hands. Upon closer inspection, his hands appear covered in blood with noticeable damage, as chunks of flesh and parts of his fingers were left disfigured by the blast.

Immediate Response From Bystanders

Horrified bystanders rushed to the man’s side, providing first aid and calling emergency services. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the man was conscious and alert when medical assistance arrived, although he suffered what officials described as “debilitating” injuries to both hands.

Watch the video here (viewer discretion needed):

🇺🇸 FAN LOSES HAND IN DODGERS CELEBRATION World Series joy turned painful when a 25-year-old’s firework celebration backfired. Between blown-off hands, looted Nikes, and a flaming bus, LA’s victory party got a bit too lit.pic.twitter.com/objyRA9SXv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 1, 2024

While the Dodgers’ World Series victory prompted joyous celebrations, some parts of the city descended into chaos. Beyond the firework accident, law enforcement faced widespread disruption as a wave of looting, vandalism, and arson ensued. Police arrested at least a dozen individuals for burglaries, including the ransacking of a Nike store. Footage released by the LAPD showed looters, one wearing a Halloween clown mask, seizing merchandise from the store.

Violent Mob Torches City Bus

Around a mile from Dodger Stadium, a “hostile crowd” of 200 to 300 people reportedly vandalized a city bus. Videos show revelers spray-painting graffiti on the vehicle and chanting “Let’s go, Dodgers!” before setting it ablaze. Police described the crowd as predominantly dressed in Dodgers jerseys, underscoring the fervor of the night’s celebrations gone awry.

MUST READ | What’s Wrong with Stefon Diggs? Texans Star Misses Jets Game Due To THIS Injury