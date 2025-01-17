Home
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Erling Haaland Signs Historic 10-Year Contract Extension With Manchester City

Erling Haaland has signed a monumental 10-year contract extension with Manchester City, ensuring the Norwegian striker will remain with the club until 2034. This new deal secures Haaland’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium, with the contract set to expire just before his 34th birthday.

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, Haaland has been a revelation. His exceptional goal-scoring ability has seen him net 111 goals in 126 appearances, including a record-breaking 36 goals in his first Premier League season. The striker has been an integral part of City’s success, winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and the Champions League in a historic treble-winning 2022-23 season.

In a statement, Haaland expressed his commitment to the club, saying, “Manchester City is a special Club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.” He further added, “I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward.”

Lucrative Deal Among the Biggest in Sport

While the exact terms of the deal have not been disclosed, reports suggest that Haaland’s new contract is among the most lucrative in sporting history. The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that the contract is “among the most lucrative sporting contracts ever,” further solidifying Haaland’s status as one of the world’s top players.

Despite Haaland’s individual success, Manchester City has faced a difficult period this season. A rare run of poor form has seen the team drop to sixth in the Premier League table after four consecutive losses in November and December. However, Haaland’s commitment to the club offers hope to City fans as they look to bounce back and continue their pursuit of domestic and international glory.

City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, praised Haaland’s potential, emphasizing that the striker is still young and has plenty of room for improvement under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. “He is one of the finest strikers in world football, but Erling is still very young and will only continue to improve working under Pep and his coaching team,” Begiristain said. “If he works hard, which I know he will, he will create an incredible legacy at this football club.”

Legacy and Future at Manchester City

Haaland’s new long-term contract is a testament to his importance at Manchester City. With a rich collection of titles already in his career, including a Champions League trophy, the striker now has the opportunity to leave an even greater legacy at the club. His focus on developing further under Guardiola’s tutelage could see him break even more records in the coming years.

Manchester City will look to get back on track when they face struggling Ipswich Town, currently sitting 18th in the Premier League, on Sunday. Haaland’s long-term commitment to the club is expected to provide a morale boost to the team and its supporters as they continue their journey in both domestic and European competitions.

