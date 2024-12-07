Everton vs. Liverpool Premier League Clash Delayed Due To Severe Winds

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Goodison Park, planned for Saturday, has been postponed due to Storm Darragh’s high winds and heavy rain, causing severe travel disruptions in western UK.

The Premier League clash between Liverpool and Everton, scheduled for this Saturday at Goodison Park, has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions brought on by Storm Darragh. The high winds and heavy rain have swept across western parts of the United Kingdom, leading to significant travel disruptions.

Safety First, Says Everton

Everton, in a statement issued officially, indicated that the decision to postpone the fixture was taken with the safety at the top as it was reached after consultation between both clubs, local police, and Liverpool City Council. “While we understand that this will be very disappointing for supporters, the safety of fans, staff, and players is of paramount importance,” the statement read.

History of Goodison Park

This was one of the most special derbies, as it would be the last Premier League game at the historic Goodison Park for Everton. This club has called Goodison Park home since 1892. They will play next season in a new 53,000-seat stadium.

Effects on Other Games

Despite the postponement in Liverpool, Manchester United’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford at 1730GMT will go ahead as planned. Meanwhile, three other matches are expected to take place at 1500GMT. One of them is the game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

More Cancellations Across the UK

Storm hits other matches in Wales. The storm has also affected matches in Wales. Cardiff’s match against Watford in Championship has been called off and all football and rugby fixtures in Wales have been postponed. The same applies to Plymouth as its second-tier match against Oxford has been cancelled.

