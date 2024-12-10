FIFA And Saudi Arabia Prepare For A Decade Of Scrutiny After World Cup Hosting Rights

FIFA is poised to announce Saudi Arabia as the official host for the 2034 World Cup this Wednesday, confirming a shift in global football hosting dynamics. The announcement follows the decision to award the 2030 World Cup to a joint bid by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, with games also scheduled in South America—a historic first for the tournament.

This momentous move will put Saudi Arabia under the spotlight for the next decade, as the nation prepares for a major transformation of its sports and infrastructure under the direction of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

On Wednesday, FIFA will host a special congress in Zurich to finalize the decision on both the 2030 and 2034 World Cup host nations. FIFA’s 211 member federations will attend remotely, with the official vote expected to approve the bids by acclamation. The FIFA Council, including Saudi federation president Yasser al Misehal, will meet on Tuesday to offer final recommendations.

The road to Saudi Arabia’s hosting rights began with a complex bidding process. In June 2018, following the loss to the North American bid for the 2026 World Cup, Morocco initially announced its intention to host the 2030 World Cup. However, Spain’s involvement, later joined by Portugal and Morocco, reshaped the competition. Saudi Arabia’s bid gained traction in 2022, and with FIFA’s backing, its 2034 bid was launched, winning support across Asia and Oceania.

The 2030 World Cup will feature an unprecedented partnership between three continents. Morocco, Spain, and Portugal will jointly host the event, with South American nations such as Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay participating in select matches. The tournament will begin with three games in South America on June 8-9, 2030, before continuing in Europe. The final will be hosted at Morocco’s King Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca, the largest venue proposed.

Saudi Arabia’s bid for the 2034 World Cup includes 15 stadiums in five cities, including Jeddah, Riyadh, and the futuristic Neom development. The opening game and final will take place at a 92,000-seat stadium in Riyadh. The country plans to host all 104 matches, positioning the event as a potential landmark moment for the Middle East. However, the bid raises questions about infrastructure, workers’ rights, and the human impact of such a large-scale project.

Labor and Human Rights Concerns: One major concern is ensuring that Saudi Arabia avoids the labor and human rights issues that marred Qatar’s 2022 World Cup. FIFA will need to ensure that migrant workers are treated fairly, with safeguards in place for their protection.

Climate and Scheduling: The summer heat in Saudi Arabia poses challenges for scheduling, similar to Qatar’s decision to host the 2022 World Cup in November-December. Discussions around January hosting in 2034 may also gain traction, given that Ramadan and Asian Games events in Riyadh will overlap in mid-summer.

