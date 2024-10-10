Former Sheffield United Defender George Baldock Found Dead At 31

Former Sheffield United defender George Baldock tragically passed away at 31, found unresponsive in his swimming pool in Athens.

The football world is in mourning following the tragic death of former Sheffield United defender George Baldock, who was discovered lifeless at his home in Glyfada, southern Athens. The England-born Greece international was only 31 years old.

Baldock was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of his residence on Wednesday. Despite the immediate efforts of police to revive him, medical emergency teams confirmed his death at the scene.

Baldock’s wife had been searching for him for several hours before his body was discovered. The police have indicated there are no signs of foul play, and an autopsy will determine the cause of death in the coming days.

Having joined Greek side Panathinaikos just this summer after a successful seven-year stint with Sheffield United, Baldock’s passing has left his family and the football community in shock. “We can confirm that George has sadly passed away,” a family statement read. “As a family, we are in shock at this terrible loss.”

A Legacy Remembered

Baldock began his professional career with MK Dons in 2009, where he made over 100 appearances. He had loan spells with clubs including Northampton and Oxford United before signing with Sheffield United in 2017. Over his tenure, he made 219 appearances and played a key role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League in both 2019 and 2023.

Born in Buckingham, Baldock opted to represent Greece in May 2022. He made his debut the following month in a match against Northern Ireland, helping to solidify his place on the national team.

The news of Baldock’s passing has resonated deeply within the Greek football community and beyond. Members of the Greek national team, currently in London for their match against England, are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. The team has requested UEFA’s permission to wear black armbands and hold a moment of silence before the match.

Tributes From The Football World

Panathinaikos expressed their condolences in a statement, saying, “We are shocked by the loss of our George. The family of Panathinaikos mourns his untimely death. We stand with the family and loved ones of George Baldock.” Similarly, Sheffield United expressed their sorrow, stating, “The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.” Baldock was well-liked by fans, staff, and teammates during his time at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock. The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a… pic.twitter.com/OlDsn0lFpB — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 9, 2024

Having made four appearances for Panathinaikos, he started in their recent goalless draw against Olympiakos. Baldock was capped 12 times for Greece, qualifying through his grandmother. Although he wasn’t selected for the upcoming Nations League match against England, the Greek national team issued a statement expressing their profound sadness at his unexpected loss.

Social media tributes poured in from the football community, with Manchester United defender Harry Maguire sharing a heartfelt message along with a picture of Baldock. His former teammate at Sheffield United, Dean Henderson, expressed his devastation, stating: “A friend, great teammate, great player, and also a great family man.”

The Football Association, the England national team, and the English Football League all released statements of condolence, emphasizing the impact Baldock had during his career. The Greek Super League also mourned his loss, extending heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

