UEFA Champions League: Bayern Face Villa In An European Bout

German giants are all set to lock horns against Birmingham blokes. The Europe gets ready for another exciting night for Champions League football. The format of the competition has evolved, but the anticipation and excitement for the games remains intact. In this Champions League clash experience meets the hunger. Belgian newbie Vincent Company will go head to head against the Spanish Veteran and former Arsenal Man Unai Emery in an epic European game.

Kane excited to be back on home soil

Bayern skipper Harry Kane is all pumped up to return to his home soil.

” It’s always great to be back home, we will have a massive atmosphere in the Villa park as they are back in this competition after a long time, it will be special for them”

When asked about if Bayern are the clear favorites of the game , Kane disregarded this narrative

” I don’t think that’s fair, We as a team try to give our best and dominate the game with our expansive football, we will press high and hopefully try to score a couple of goals just like our last game ”

Emery stresses on defensive woes

When asked about the game Unai Emery stressed on being defensively solid as a team and trying to concede least goals as possible against the formidable Bayern side.

” We analyze all the areas collectively, but then there are some good players which we have to keep an eye on”

” They have a strong wall in form of two center backs as well as good midfielders and wingers, they need to be stopped collectively as well as individually”

Key players of the fixture

Harry Kane

The English Talisman and Bayern Prolific will look to make a mark in this fixture after sustaining a minor injury. You can expect goals whenever the German Giants grace the field. Harry Kane who finished last season with more than 40 goals will once again be the key figure in the dressing room, his performance on the pitch as well as his presence in the dressing room will dictate the course of action throughout the game.

Premier League’s second all time top scorer moved to the city of Munich last season to win more trophies and play regular European football. Even after scoring almost half a century of goals last season still he fell short to win a trophy. Harry Kane will be keen to end his trophy drought this season by scoring lot more many goals.

Ollie Watkins

Harry Kane’s teammate and England International Ollie Watkins will be the key figure for Villans in an important European fixture. England’s goal scoring misery sparked a discussion of opting Watkins as the main number 9 for the England. Aston Villa’s star man Ollie Watkins’ attacking prowess was instrumental for Villa’s incredible run last season. Ollie started showing glimpses of his brilliance with Aston Villa and England National Team previous year.

After registering 40 goal contributions in the year 2023-24, Watkins continued where he left off last season. This season he already have 6 goal contributions in the 6 games. Villa’s faithful will be heavily relying on the 28 year old striker to carry out the attack for the entire season. His presence will be key for Emery’s men this season.

Jamal Musiala

Ahead of the Villa clash, Jamal Musiala have been quite vocal about how good they have been in the attack this season. Rightly so FC Bayern Munich under their new head coach Vincent Kompany are off to a very good start by winning all four games by scoring 16 goals in those games. German’s 21 year old midfield engine leads the goal scoring chart who’s only next to English striker Harry Kane.

Musiala has taken the prominent roles ever since he started playing football for both FC Bayern Munich as well as the German National Team. Jamal Musiala was the silver lining of the dark cloud when he outshone the entire team when Germany were very much struggling after 2014 World Cup heroics. All eyes will be on 21-year old German Prowess when he takes the pitch for the German Powerhouse.

Emliano Martinez

The Argentine World Cup winner Emliano Martinez will be a key dominant figure in this fixture. Argentinian who has had couple of stints in England is known for his incredible nic-of-a time saves. His most notable save was the save against France in the final of 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He’s always known for his antics against the opponents. Many a times due to his behavior he has also been warned and fined by FIFA and multiple federations as well. His expressive character on the pitch can cause chaos and dictacte the direction of the game.

Predictions

If FC Bayern Munich plays the game then one thing is guartanteed that is multiple goals and Aston Villa hold the knack of scoring late goals in the games at multiple occassions. The predicition for the game is the scoreline of 4-2.

