Germany Secure Three Points Against Bosnia And Herzegovina

Deniz Undav was the star for Germany as his first-half brace secured a 2-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Nations League. The Stuttgart striker struck twice in quick succession to give the visitors control, though Edin Dzeko’s late goal set up a tense finish. Despite a strong response from the hosts, Germany held on to maintain their unbeaten run.

Germany’s Control Through Undav’s Quickfire Brace

Germany broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when Florian Wirtz cleverly beat the offside trap, receiving a lofted pass from Joshua Kimmich. Wirtz then laid the ball off to Undav, who calmly finished past the Bosnian goalkeeper. Just minutes later, Germany doubled their lead. Maximilian Mittelstadt’s pinpoint cross found Undav in the six-yard box, where the striker slid in to score his second of the match.

Undav thought he had completed his hat-trick just before the hour mark, but after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was disallowed for offside. The VAR would later deny Serge Gnabry as well, keeping the score at 2-0.

Bosnia’s Late Push for an Equalizer

Bosnia and Herzegovina fought back in the second half, and with 20 minutes remaining, Dzeko headed home from a Benjamin Tahirovic corner to reduce the deficit. Despite this momentum shift, Germany managed to hold firm and see out the game, securing three vital points.

Talking Point: Germany Overcome Away Struggles

This victory ended a challenging away run for Germany, who had won just one of their previous nine away games in the Nations League. Bosnia’s positive start could have caused problems, but Undav’s brace swung the match in Germany’s favor. Although the visitors had to be cautious after Dzeko’s goal, they showed composure to close out the win.

Player of the Match: Deniz Undav

Deniz Undav was the standout performer with two goals and constant threat in front of goal. He opened his senior international account in the previous match against the Netherlands and built on that momentum with another solid display. His composure in finishing Wirtz’s assist and his predatory instincts in converting Mittelstadt’s cross earned him the highest xG of the match and the most shots taken. Undav came close to completing his hat-trick, but VAR denied him on two occasions.

