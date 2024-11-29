Gukesh, Liren Draw Fourth Game In World Chess Championship

Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh, at just 18 years old, remains tied with defending champion Ding Liren at 2 points each after four games in the World Chess Championship. Gukesh secured a win in the third game, while the fourth round ended in a draw.

Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh, at just 18 years old, continues to make headlines as the youngest ever challenger for the prestigious World Chess Championship title. In the ongoing 14-round series, Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China played a tense and closely contested fourth game on Friday. The match ended in a draw after 42 moves, with both players tied at 2 points each after four games.

The championship, which began with high expectations for the young Indian prodigy, has been full of exciting twists. Gukesh had already secured an important victory in the third game, which took place on Wednesday. His performance marked a significant achievement, demonstrating his capability to hold his own against the world’s elite players.

On the other hand, the 32-year-old Ding Liren, who is the current World Chess Champion, won the opening game of the series, drawing first blood in the competition. The second game saw both players hold their ground, with the match ending in a draw, setting up an intense battle for the coveted World Chess Championship title.

As the series progresses, Gukesh remains determined to prove his skills and make history as the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. With a 2-2 scoreline after four games, both players are still in contention for the crown, and the next games are expected to be even more thrilling as they battle for supremacy on the global chess stage.

