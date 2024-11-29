Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Gukesh, Liren Draw Fourth Game In World Chess Championship

Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh, at just 18 years old, remains tied with defending champion Ding Liren at 2 points each after four games in the World Chess Championship. Gukesh secured a win in the third game, while the fourth round ended in a draw.

Gukesh, Liren Draw Fourth Game In World Chess Championship

Indian Grandmaster D. Gukesh, at just 18 years old, continues to make headlines as the youngest ever challenger for the prestigious World Chess Championship title. In the ongoing 14-round series, Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China played a tense and closely contested fourth game on Friday. The match ended in a draw after 42 moves, with both players tied at 2 points each after four games.

The championship, which began with high expectations for the young Indian prodigy, has been full of exciting twists. Gukesh had already secured an important victory in the third game, which took place on Wednesday. His performance marked a significant achievement, demonstrating his capability to hold his own against the world’s elite players.

On the other hand, the 32-year-old Ding Liren, who is the current World Chess Champion, won the opening game of the series, drawing first blood in the competition. The second game saw both players hold their ground, with the match ending in a draw, setting up an intense battle for the coveted World Chess Championship title.

As the series progresses, Gukesh remains determined to prove his skills and make history as the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. With a 2-2 scoreline after four games, both players are still in contention for the crown, and the next games are expected to be even more thrilling as they battle for supremacy on the global chess stage.

Key Highlights:

  • Gukesh’s Historic Challenge: At just 18 years old, Gukesh is the youngest-ever challenger for the World Chess Championship.
  • Game 4 Draw: Gukesh and Ding Liren end their fourth round match in a draw after 42 moves.
  • Series Score: Both players are tied with 2 points each after four games in the 14-round battle.
  • Gukesh’s Victory: The Indian prodigy claimed a vital win in Game 3, while Ding Liren won the first game of the series.
  • The Road Ahead: With each game intensifying, the remaining rounds are crucial for both contenders in the battle for the title.

Filed under

D Gukesh Ding Liren of China World Chess Championship

Advertisement

Also Read

Russian Defense Minister Arrives In North Korea For Key Military Talks

Russian Defense Minister Arrives In North Korea For Key Military Talks

Cyclonic Fengal To Make Landfall Near Puducherry Tomorrow

Cyclonic Fengal To Make Landfall Near Puducherry Tomorrow

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

CBI Files 125-Page Chargesheet In RG Kar College Financial Scandal, Five Accused Including Former Principal

CBI Files 125-Page Chargesheet In RG Kar College Financial Scandal, Five Accused Including Former Principal

11 killed, 23 Injured As State Transport Bus Overturns In Maharashtra’s Gondia

11 killed, 23 Injured As State Transport Bus Overturns In Maharashtra’s Gondia

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Father Passes Away, Actress Mourns ‘Until We Meet Again Dad’

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

Lana Del Ray’s Hampden Concert Sparks Ticketing Chaos; Fans Slam Ticketmaster

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

When Ed Sheeran Opened Up About His Love For India, Praised THIS Favorite Indian Film

Krishna Kumar’s Daughter Tishaa Kumar Did Not Died Due To Cancer, Says Mother Tanya Singh, Reveals SHOCKING Reason

Krishna Kumar’s Daughter Tishaa Kumar Did Not Died Due To Cancer, Says Mother Tanya Singh,

Ed Sheeran Announces India Tour: Dates, Cities, Pre-Booking Tickets And More Details

Ed Sheeran Announces India Tour: Dates, Cities, Pre-Booking Tickets And More Details

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox