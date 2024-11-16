Home
Monday, November 18, 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI Objection Leads To Major Changes In Trophy Tour

The revised tour schedule has stirred controversy as the BCCI, under the leadership of honorary secretary Jay Shah, expressed concerns over the planned visit to Muzaffarabad, Skardu, and the Hunza Valley, which lie in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI Objection Leads To Major Changes In Trophy Tour

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made late-stage changes to the scheduled trophy tour for the 2025 Champions Trophy, following objections raised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding specific locations in Pakistan. The revised tour schedule has stirred controversy as the BCCI, under the leadership of honorary secretary Jay Shah, expressed concerns over the planned visit to Muzaffarabad, Skardu, and the Hunza Valley, which lie in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

BCCI’s Objection to Trophy Tour Locations

India Today has confirmed that Jay Shah, who is set to assume the role of ICC President, voiced his objections to the trophy’s proposed parades in these disputed regions. The BCCI’s stance has led to a change in the ICC’s original itinerary, which now excludes these areas. The trophy tour will still commence in Islamabad, with prominent locations such as Daman-e-Koh, Faisal Mosque, and the Pakistan Monument scheduled for display, accompanied by former cricket star Shoaib Akhtar.

Revised Trophy Tour Schedule

The ICC announced the updated schedule for the ‘Global Trophy Tour’ on Saturday, marking key dates leading up to the Champions Trophy. The tour will begin in Pakistan and cover various cities before heading to other cricket-loving nations across the globe. The detailed itinerary includes:

  • 16 November: Islamabad, Pakistan
  • 17 November: Taxila and Khanpur, Pakistan
  • 18 November: Abbottabad, Pakistan
  • 19 November: Murree, Pakistan
  • 20 November: Nathia Gali, Pakistan
  • 22 – 25 November: Karachi, Pakistan
  • 26 – 28 November: Afghanistan
  • 10 – 13 December: Bangladesh
  • 15 – 22 December: South Africa
  • 25 December – 5 January: Australia
  • 6 – 11 January: New Zealand
  • 12 – 14 January: England
  • 15 – 26 January: India
  • 27 January: Event start in Pakistan

The ICC’s global tour is an effort to drum up excitement for the much-anticipated Champions Trophy, but the political complications surrounding Pakistan’s hosting of the tournament have cast a shadow over its progress.

Champions Trophy 2025 in Limbo

The future of the Champions Trophy 2025 remains uncertain due to the escalating tensions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the BCCI over the tournament’s venue. While Pakistan holds the official hosting rights for the event, the BCCI has firmly declared that India will not travel to Pakistan for the tournament. This stance stems from long-standing security concerns and political tensions between the two countries, which have prevented them from playing bilateral cricket since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The ICC had officially notified the PCB on November 10 that India had declined to participate in Pakistan. As a result, the PCB has maintained that Pakistan is unwilling to adopt a hybrid model, similar to the one used for the 2023 Asia Cup, where matches were split between Pakistan and a neutral venue. The BCCI, however, remains firm on its position, citing that India’s participation in Pakistan is not feasible due to security concerns.

The Future of the Champions Trophy

With both cricket boards standing firm on their positions, the fate of the 2025 Champions Trophy remains unclear. Pakistan is determined to host the event within its borders, while the BCCI’s refusal to travel to Pakistan could result in a potential diplomatic and logistical challenge for the ICC. As the cricketing world watches closely, the future of one of ICC’s prestigious tournaments could hinge on finding a resolution to the ongoing dispute.

ALSO READ: Jake Paul Creates History, Defeats Mike Tyson By Unanimous Decision In Return Bout

Filed under

BCCI objection Champions Trophy venue ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC trophy tour jay shah Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
