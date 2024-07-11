ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Team India Unlikely To Travel To Pakistan

Sources suggest that Team India is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, as the BCCI plans to propose a hybrid model to the ICC.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suggested hosting the ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9, 2025, with all matches in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. The PCB has also proposed that Lahore be the base for Team India, including the India vs Pakistan match, for security reasons. However, they have declined to adopt a hybrid model for India’s matches.

Last year, Pakistan had the rights to host the Asia Cup 2023, but the Indian government did not approve the team’s travel, so their matches were moved to Sri Lanka.

The Indian cricket team has not played in Pakistan since the Asia Cup in 2008, and the two teams only meet at ICC or ACC events. In their last encounter at the T20 World Cup 2024, India defeated Pakistan by six runs in the group stage and went on to win the title.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be Pakistan’s first major international cricket tournament as the sole host. Previously, Pakistan co-hosted the 1996 Cricket World Cup with India and Sri Lanka, and the Reliance Cup with India in 1987.

Also Read: Was Virat Kohli Not Consulted Before Gautam Gambhir’s Appointment As India Head Coach?