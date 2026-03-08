LIVE TV
IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Creates History, Becomes 2nd Indian To Achieve Huge Feat, Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List In Final

Sanju Samson joins Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in an elite list after scoring his third consecutive 50+ score in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final against New Zealand.

Sanju Samson Creates History, Becomes 2nd Indian To Achieve Huge Feat; Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List. Photo: X
Sanju Samson Creates History, Becomes 2nd Indian To Achieve Huge Feat; Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List. Photo: X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 8, 2026 20:54:28 IST

IND vs NZ: The Narendra Modi Stadium bore witness to a historic masterclass tonight as Sanju Samson continued his dream run in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on 8th March, 2026. In the high-pressure environment of the final against New Zealand, the wicketkeeper-batter showcased nerves of steel to reach a 33-ball half-century, etching his name into the record books alongside some of the greatest legends of the game.

Three-in-a-Row: The Triple Crown

Samson’s fifty in the final marks his third consecutive 50-plus score in this tournament—a rare feat of consistency in the shortest format. This incredible streak began on March 1 in Kolkata, where he decimated the West Indies attack with a staggering 97* off 50 balls. He followed it up on March 5 in Mumbai with a blistering 89 off 42 deliveries against England, before tonight’s heroic effort at the world’s largest cricket stadium.

By reaching this milestone, Samson has become only the second Indian batter to score three consecutive half-centuries in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. He joins KL Rahul, who achieved the feat in 2021 with successive scores against Afghanistan (69), Scotland (50), and Namibia (54*).

Joining the Pantheon of Greats

While Rahul accomplished the feat in a single tournament, the legendary Virat Kohli also holds three consecutive 50-plus scores, though his streak spanned across the 2016 and 2021 editions. By matching this frequency of high-impact scoring, Samson has officially joined an elite global list of players who have dominated the World Cup stage with three back-to-back fifties:

  • Mahela Jayawardene (2010)

  • Virat Kohli (2016-2021)

  • Babar Azam (2021)

  • KL Rahul (2021)

  • Kusal Mendis (2026)

  • Sahibzada Farhan (2026)

  • Sanju Samson (2026)

The Final Flourish

Samson’s innings tonight was eventually cut short by Jimmy Neesham, departing for a magnificent 89 off 46 balls, but not before he had put India in a commanding position. His ability to anchor the innings while maintaining a high strike rate has been the cornerstone of India’s journey to the final. At the same time, this is the highest individual score in T20 World Cup history. 

As the Ahmedabad crowd rose to their feet to applaud his departure, it was clear that Samson has transitioned from a player of immense potential to a world-class match-winner. Whether India lift the trophy tonight or not, 2026 will forever be remembered as the “Samson Summer.” 

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 8:40 PM IST
