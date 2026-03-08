LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson’s Fireworks Break Multiple World Records- Check Deets

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson’s Fireworks Break Multiple World Records- Check Deets

India's Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson break T20 World Cup records with a 92-run powerplay in the 2026 Final. Check fastest 100s and 50s details here.

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 8, 2026 20:11:16 IST

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: The Narendra Modi Stadium witnessed a historic cricketing carnage on March 8, 2026 as Indian openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson dismantled the New Zealand bowling attack in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, the duo didn’t just provide a platform; they rewrote the record books of T20 International cricket before the first drinks break.

The Highest Powerplay Score in World Cup History

From the very first ball, the intent from the “Men in Blue” was clear. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson took a particular liking to the pace of Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry, dispatching them to all corners of the world’s largest stadium. By the end of the first six overs, India had raced to an astronomical 92/0.

This score officially breaks the record for the highest-ever powerplay total in T20 World Cup history, surpassing the previous knockout record of 84/0 set by New Zealand themselves just days ago in their semi-final against South Africa. The Ahmedabad crowd was treated to a flurry of 10 boundaries and 6 sixes within the first 36 deliveries of the match.

Fastest Team Century in T20 WC Knockouts

The onslaught did not stop once the field spread out. India continued to strike at a run rate of over 13, bringing up the team 100 in just 7.2 overs. This is now the fastest team century in the history of T20 World Cup knockout matches, shattering previous benchmarks and leaving the Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner searching for answers.

Abhishek Sharma reached his individual half-century in just 18 balls—the fastest fifty in a T20 World Cup final—before falling for a blistering 52. Sanju Samson, meanwhile, proved his critics wrong by maintaining a strike rate of over 170 throughout the exchange.

A Night of Milestone Brilliance

While India’s primary goal remains the trophy, these individual and team milestones have set a daunting tone for the remainder of the final. The aggressive “interception” depth of Sanju Samson and the fearless arc of Abhishek Sharma have effectively put New Zealand on the back foot.

As the match progresses, the question is no longer just about who will win, but how many more records this Indian batting lineup can shatter before the 20 overs are up. One thing is certain: March 8, 2026, will be remembered as the night the Ahmedabad sky was lit up by the brightest stars of Indian cricket. 

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 8:11 PM IST
