India wins 2024 Men's World; Cup Rohit Sharma Follows Virat Kohli in Retirement Plan From T20I

After Defeating the South African team by 7 runs in Barbados, India lifts the 2024 Men’s Cricket world cup trophy.

Meanwhile, when the entire country was in a celebratory mood and cracking fires, Indian Captain Rohit Sharma announced his T20I retirement plan.

He said that he would continue for India in the Test and ODI formats but is only stepping back from T20 format.

His announcement was followed by India’s Stalwart batsmen Virat Kohli.

Rohit during his post match speech said, “No better time to say goodbye”.

Though both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retirement announcement has always remained a open secret. And it was anticipated that this world cup match would be their last.

Rohit’s Career has witnessed many ups and downs, 17 years of his career he has been India’s highest run scorer in T20Is with 4231 runs from 159 matches at an average of 32.05. His five centuries in the short format has also been notable.

“This was my last game as well. I’ve enjoyed since the time I started playing this format. I’ve loved every moment of this. This is what I wanted – I wanted to win the cup,” added Rohit, as he saluted the room, to applause from the media.

Suryakumar Yadav produced a superb grab to end the over and get rid of David Miller. After it was all over, Hardik had to maintain his composure, which is precisely what he did to help India cross the finish line. Things seemed to be going out of control when South Africa needed 30 from 30, but Bumrah, Arshdeep, and Hardik performed brilliantly in the end. The trophy’s arrival after 11 years was an emotional event for the Indian athletes.

