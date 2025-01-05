Indian and Himachal Pradesh All-Rounder Rishi Dhawan Announces Retirement

In a heartfelt announcement, Indian and Himachal Pradesh all-rounder Rishi Dhawan has decided to retire from limited-overs cricket in India, marking the end of a significant chapter in his cricketing journey.

Dhawan shared the news on social media shortly after the conclusion of the group stage in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, expressing gratitude for a career that spanned two decades.

A Career to Remember

Rishi Dhawan played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh’s cricketing history. Under his leadership, the team clinched their maiden domestic title in the 2021/22 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Dhawan’s stellar performances in that tournament saw him finish as the team’s second-highest run-scorer and wicket-taker, cementing his legacy as one of the most influential players for the state.

On the international stage, Dhawan represented India in three ODIs and one T20I, all in 2016. While his stint in international cricket was brief, it showcased his all-round abilities, with both bat and ball.

The Retirement Statement

Announcing his decision on social media, Dhawan reflected on the impact cricket had on his life:

“It’s with a heavy heart, even though I have no regrets, that I’d like to announce my retirement from Indian cricket (Limited overs). It’s a sport that has defined my life for the past 20 years. This game has given me immeasurable joy and countless memories that will always stay very close to my heart.”

Dhawan extended his gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), and the IPL franchises he represented, including Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Continuing in First-Class Cricket

Though retiring from white-ball cricket, Dhawan clarified his intention to continue playing first-class cricket for Himachal Pradesh. He has been an active participant in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, having featured in all five matches for his state so far.

Reflecting on a Humble Journey

Dhawan took the opportunity to acknowledge the people who supported him throughout his career.

“From humble beginnings to representing my nation on the grandest stages, it has been a privilege beyond measure. Cricket has been my passion, and my reason for waking up every morning. I would like to thank all of my coaches, mentors, teammates, and support staff for the valuable contributions you have made to shaping me into the person I am today.”

In his three ODI appearances, Dhawan scored 12 runs in two innings and claimed one wicket. In his solitary T20I, he remained unbeaten on one run and took a wicket. While his international numbers may not reflect his full potential, his impact on domestic cricket remains significant.

Rishi Dhawan’s decision to step away from limited-overs cricket marks the beginning of a new phase in his career. As he continues to contribute to first-class cricket, fans and teammates alike will cherish the legacy he leaves behind in the shorter formats of the game.