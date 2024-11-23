IPL 2025 Mega Auction Is Set To Take Place In Jeddah: What To Expect!

With teams retaining a mix of players, the auction dynamics will be exciting, especially as teams look to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

The IPL 2025 mega auction is just around the corner, set to take place on Sunday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see which players their favorite teams will secure, and which emerging stars will make their mark. With teams retaining a mix of players, the auction dynamics will be exciting, especially as teams look to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

Auction Dynamics and Purse Breakdown

Each IPL team enters the auction with a budget of Rs 120 crore, although the remaining amount depends on the players they have retained. For example, Punjab Kings have Rs 110 crore left after retaining only two uncapped players, while Rajasthan Royals have Rs 41 crore left after keeping six players. The franchises are required to have a minimum of 18 players in their squads, with the possibility of having up to 25 players. Out of the 577 players available, 204 could go under the hammer in this exciting auction.

Key Players in Demand: Captains, Wicketkeepers, and Spinners

One of the biggest storylines of the auction is the search for new leaders. Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals are all in need of a new captain, with Lucknow Super Giants potentially looking for leadership as well. This opens the door for star players like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, and Aiden Markram to be among the most sought-after names.

Additionally, most teams are looking to secure solid wicketkeepers, both for the starting role and as backups. With the demand for keepers high, both Indian and foreign keepers, whether capped or uncapped, are likely to attract significant bids.

Bowling Firepower: Pacers and Spinners on the Wishlist

Bowling strength will be a major priority for teams during the IPL 2025 auction. Many franchises have left spinners out of their retained list, which means experienced bowlers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Krunal Pandya, and Rahul Chahar will be key targets. Teams are also eyeing both Indian and foreign pacers, with uncapped or inexperienced pacers expected to fetch big bids as well.

Big Bids Expected: Who Will Fetch the Highest Price?

While this is a mega auction, and most teams need to fill 12-15 spots in their squads, the competition will still drive up the price for a few standout players. While it’s unlikely many players will break the Rs 15 crore barrier, three or four players could see bids soar up to Rs 20 crore. Teams like Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Titans may lead the charge in securing high-profile players.

What to Expect from IPL 2025 Mega Auction in Jeddah

The IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah promises to be an exciting event with several surprises in store. Teams are gearing up to build their dream squads, and with players like captains, wicketkeepers, spinners, and pacers in high demand, this auction is set to be one of the most competitive yet.

