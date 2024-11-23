Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Kapil Dev’s Record With Exceptional Achievement

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah sets a historic milestone, becoming the first Indian fast bowler to achieve seven five-wicket hauls overseas, surpassing Kapil Dev in fewer innings.

IND vs AUS: Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah made it to the pages of history on Saturday. He broke his own record and became the first Indian fast bowler to claim seven five-wicket hauls in Test matches outside the country. He also leveled the legendary Kapil Dev’s record while accomplishing it in fewer innings.

Bumrah’s Record-Breaking Performance

Bumrah’s latest feat testifies to his growing stature among India’s best bowlers. He is now at the same level as Kapil Dev, but what distinguishes him is that it came at a faster pase. Bumrah bagged seven five-wicket hauls in just 51 innings and surpassed Kapil Dev, who needed 62 innings for the same.

This record also sets Bumrah as the best among the top international cricketers. Bumrah is famous for his speedy accuracy and ability to perform well in almost all kind of conditions. He is still emerging as a match-winning star for India in all formats.

Consistent Performance In Foreign Conditions

Indian pacers have struggled historically in overseas conditions, but Bumrah has been one of the exceptions. In his first 27 Test matches overseas, he has taken 118 wickets at a scorching average of 22.55. His best bowling figures, however, remain phenomenal at 6/33.

At iconic venues including Johannesburg, Melbourne, Nottingham, North Sound, Kingston, and Cape Town he claimed five-wicket hauls.

India has for long faced problems on foreign soil, but in the last few years, that seems to have changed, thanks to bowlers like Bumrah. His consistency and skill have not only improved his personal record but also made India a great side to play against.

Indian team is dominating the first test of BGT. Jasprit Bumrah led India bundled out Australia on 104-10. In the second innings Indian openers took the game further away from the hosts. At stumps, India scored 172 without loss of any wicket, taking a commendable lead of 218 runs.

MUST READ | Rishabh Pant Becomes Only Third Keeper To Complete 100 Dismissals In WTC

