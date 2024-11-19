Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Is Rafael Nadal Not Ready For Farewell Match? Coach Makes Shocking Confession

Carlos Moya joined Nadal's side back in 2016. He accepted that he has accepted Nadal's choice to retire. He pointed out that after a long battle with injuries, Rafael's choice is correct.

Is Rafael Nadal Not Ready For Farewell Match? Coach Makes Shocking Confession

Tennis stalwart Carlos Moya, who is coaching Spanish legend Rafael Nadal, has made an astonishing announcement on Tuesday. He said that Rafael Nadal is not prepared. Notably, Nadal will play his last international match at Spain’s Davis Cup Finals. He will face the Netherlands in the highly anticipated quarterfinal.

The legendary tennis star was expected to play against the Dutch side in doubles. Reports have also claimed that Rafael will play the first single match against Botic van de Zandschulp on Thursday. Fans and experts of the game will be hoping that he will end the game on a high note.

Carlos Moya joined Nadal’s side back in 2016. He accepted that he has accepted Nadal’s choice to retire. He pointed out that after a long battle with injuries, Rafael’s choice is correct. Injury was the only reason that denied him a grand comeback in the tour. The veteran coach also added that he is not quite ready to coup up with the possibility.

What Has Carlos Moya said?

“I have fully accepted it because it’s not something that happened overnight. It’s a decision he has carefully considered, we’ve talked a lot about it. It’s not a sudden thing,” he said.

“What I’m not prepared for is today being Rafa’s last day as an active player. That’s something I can’t wrap my head around, but I have come to terms with the fact that this is the last week,” he added.

Four-time Davis Cup champion Rafael Nadal actually played for the winning Spanish team in 2019. He has not lost a singles match since 2004 and has a 29-1 overall record in the sport.

MUST READ | Hockey India Announces Squad for Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Filed under

Carlos Moya latest sports news RAFAEL NADAL sports news
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Set for a Smooth Electoral Process; Voting To Begin Across 288 Assembly Seats

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

PM Modi Embarks on Historic Visit to Guyana, Strengthening Ties with CARICOM and Beyond

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Mock Polls Begin

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

WHO Approves Second Mpox Vaccine For Emergency Use

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

When Is Thanksgiving 2024 ? Traditions, History, Holidays And All You Need To Know

Entertainment

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or My Ass

Prince Harry Gets Neck Tattoo From Jelly Roll: I Was Thinking My Lower Back Or

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

AR Rahman, Wife Saira Announce Separation After 29 Years Of Marriage

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed: Report

Diddy’s Dorm Inmates Eager To Get His Attention By Doing Small Favours Like Making Bed:

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

You Will Be SHOCKED To Know How Shah Rukh Khan Deals With Failures

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Supreme Court Grants Bail To Veteran Malayalam Actor Siddique

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox