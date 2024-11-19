Is Rafael Nadal Not Ready For Farewell Match? Coach Makes Shocking Confession

Carlos Moya joined Nadal's side back in 2016. He accepted that he has accepted Nadal's choice to retire. He pointed out that after a long battle with injuries, Rafael's choice is correct.

Tennis stalwart Carlos Moya, who is coaching Spanish legend Rafael Nadal, has made an astonishing announcement on Tuesday. He said that Rafael Nadal is not prepared. Notably, Nadal will play his last international match at Spain’s Davis Cup Finals. He will face the Netherlands in the highly anticipated quarterfinal.

The legendary tennis star was expected to play against the Dutch side in doubles. Reports have also claimed that Rafael will play the first single match against Botic van de Zandschulp on Thursday. Fans and experts of the game will be hoping that he will end the game on a high note.

Carlos Moya joined Nadal’s side back in 2016. He accepted that he has accepted Nadal’s choice to retire. He pointed out that after a long battle with injuries, Rafael’s choice is correct. Injury was the only reason that denied him a grand comeback in the tour. The veteran coach also added that he is not quite ready to coup up with the possibility.

What Has Carlos Moya said?

“I have fully accepted it because it’s not something that happened overnight. It’s a decision he has carefully considered, we’ve talked a lot about it. It’s not a sudden thing,” he said.

“What I’m not prepared for is today being Rafa’s last day as an active player. That’s something I can’t wrap my head around, but I have come to terms with the fact that this is the last week,” he added.

Four-time Davis Cup champion Rafael Nadal actually played for the winning Spanish team in 2019. He has not lost a singles match since 2004 and has a 29-1 overall record in the sport.

