Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor To MMA Fight After Tyson Victory

Jake Paul is no stranger to the spotlight in the world of combat sports. His most recent victory, a unanimous decision over the legendary Mike Tyson, has sparked even more attention on his growing career in the fight world. But now, Paul isn’t just sticking to boxing. He’s ready for a new challenge—this time, in MMA.

On Saturday evening, following his dominant win over Tyson, who is 58 years old, Paul turned his attention to former UFC champion Conor McGregor. Instead of calling for a boxing match, as many might expect, Paul issued a bold challenge for an MMA bout.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Paul wrote: “Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t.”

At 36 years old and years removed from his UFC prime, McGregor seems an unlikely target for Paul. However, Paul has shown time and again that he’s not afraid to take on older, retired fighters, especially when there’s money to be made.

McGregor, known for his sharp wit and social media savvy, didn’t let the challenge go unanswered. True to his style, he responded with a meme. Sharing a picture of 82-year-old Mitch McConnell, the current U.S. Senate Minority Leader, McGregor quipped: “Nakisa already rang me, lad, it’s this guy next for you. Good luck, pal.”

McGregor’s response highlights the ongoing rivalry and playful banter between fighters in the combat sports world. Paul, who has made a career out of calling out older fighters, has been criticized for targeting names like Tyson, Clint Eastwood, and even former President Jimmy Carter as potential opponents. McGregor’s meme pokes fun at Paul’s choice of adversaries, but it also underscores the growing tension between them.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is continuing to build his business empire, with his company, Most Valuable Promotions, playing a key role in his rise. He claims to have earned around $40 million from his fight with Tyson and is proud of his partnership with Netflix, which helped the streaming giant gain 60 million new subscribers.

As Paul sets his sights on the next big payday, fans are left wondering whether McGregor will accept the challenge for an MMA fight—or if the meme-filled banter will continue.

