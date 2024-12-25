Jasprit Bumrah Tops ICC Test Bowling Rankings, Equals Ashwin’s Record with Career-Best Rating

India’s vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah continues to make waves in the cricketing world, both on and off the field.

India’s vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah continues to make waves in the cricketing world, both on and off the field. Following his stellar performances in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah has retained the top spot in the ICC Test bowling rankings with an impressive 904 rating points, marking the highest ever achieved by an Indian bowler.

This achievement sees Bumrah equaling Ravichandran Ashwin’s record of 904 points, which the veteran spinner attained during the 2016 home Test season. While Ashwin concluded his illustrious career as the fifth-ranked Test bowler with 789 points, Bumrah’s current form suggests he might surpass this milestone. His nine-wicket haul in the rain-affected Gabba Test showcased his ability to dominate, though he is yet to achieve a 10-wicket match haul.

Consistency in Performance

Bumrah has been a standout performer in the ongoing series against Australia, already bagging 21 wickets. His ability to lead India’s bowling attack with precision and consistency has placed him at the peak of his career. As the series moves towards the Boxing Day Test, Bumrah’s form remains a critical asset for India.

The competition at the top of the rankings, however, remains fierce. South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, ranked second with 856 points (best of 902), and Australia’s Pat Cummins, ranked fourth (best of 914), are among the bowlers who could challenge Bumrah’s dominance.

Other Bowlers in Focus

India’s Ravindra Jadeja saw a slip in the rankings, dropping four spots to 10th position after going wicketless in Brisbane. Despite the setback, Jadeja continues to be a vital cog in India’s bowling lineup.

In the ICC batting rankings, Australia’s Travis Head made a significant leap to the No. 4 position after scoring consecutive centuries in the series. His performances have solidified his place among the top Test batters.

India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been in scintillating form this year, dropped to No. 5, while Rishabh Pant slipped out of the top 10 due to a lackluster series. Meanwhile, Steve Smith reclaimed his spot in the top 10 following a commanding century at the Gabba.

Indian Batters on the Rise

Among Indian batters, KL Rahul rose by 10 places to the 40th position, reflecting his gritty contributions in the series. Ravindra Jadeja also moved up nine spots to 42nd place, thanks to his resilient innings during India’s struggles at the Gabba.

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy continues, all eyes are on the fourth Test match, which kicks off on December 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. With the series poised delicately, the Boxing Day Test will be a critical juncture for both teams.

For India, Bumrah’s form remains a beacon of hope, while the batting unit will look to regroup and perform against a formidable Australian bowling attack. The contest promises high-intensity cricket as two giants of the game battle for supremacy.

Read More : Pakistan Rewrites History After 1991, 3-0 Whitewash Against South Africa