Pakistan Rewrites History After 1991, 3-0 Whitewash Against South Africa

In a remarkable conclusion to their ODI series against South Africa, Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, made history by completing a rare 3-0 whitewash on South African soil. This achievement marked the first time in South Africa’s ODI history, which dates back to 1991, that they were swept in a home series. Even with an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the final match, Pakistan continued to dominate, showcasing an all-round performance in Johannesburg to seal the clean sweep.

Pakistan’s victory in the third ODI was powered by a brilliant century from Saim Ayub, who smashed 101 off 94 balls, and outstanding bowling efforts from Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Sufiyan Muqeem. Pakistan won by 36 runs, setting a historical benchmark.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl, but Pakistan was undeterred, despite an early setback when Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for a duck on the very first ball. Ayub, however, steadied the ship, forming a crucial 115-run partnership with Babar Azam, the ICC’s top-ranked ODI batter. Babar contributed a steady 52 runs off 71 balls. Mohammad Rizwan then entered, scoring 53 off 52 balls, and combined with Ayub for a strong 93-run stand.

Ayub’s century was eventually halted when he edged a delivery from Corbin Bosch to Heinrich Klaasen behind the stumps. Late cameos from Salman Agha (48 off 33 balls) and Tayyab Tahir (28 off 24 balls) lifted Pakistan to a challenging total of 308/9. Kagiso Rabada was South Africa’s standout bowler, taking 3/56, while Marco Jansen and Bjorn Fortuin took two wickets each.

In response, South Africa started quickly, reaching 24 without loss in the first three overs. However, Pakistan struck back, with Naseem Shah dismissing Temba Bavuma early. Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen tried to rebuild, but wickets continued to fall, with Markram falling to Muqeem for 19 and van der Dussen departing for 35.

Heinrich Klaasen, however, put up a fight, scoring a blistering 81 off 43 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes. His efforts, along with a 71-run stand with Marco Jansen, kept South Africa in the game. But once Klaasen was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan tightened the noose. Muqeem returned to finish off the tail, taking 4/52 in eight overs, as South Africa were bowled out for 271 in the 42nd over, giving Pakistan a well-deserved victory.

Ayub’s brilliant performances earned him both the ‘Player of the Match’ and ‘Player of the Series’ awards, cementing his place as one of the standout players of the tour.

