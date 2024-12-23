Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
we-woman

Has Jeff Bezos Cancelled His $600 Million Lavish Wedding Or Was It Never Happening?

Bezos allegedly arrived in Aspen on December 21 via private jet with his entourage. Planners reportedly aimed to import exclusive elements for the event, such as a Parisian cake, a New York hairstylist, and a Los Angeles string band.

Has Jeff Bezos Cancelled His $600 Million Lavish Wedding Or Was It Never Happening?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dismissed circulating rumors about an extravagant $600 million wedding ceremony with his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, reportedly set to take place in Aspen, Colorado.

Jeff Bezos Refutes Wedding Claims

Bezos, 60, addressed the rumors on X (formerly Twitter), where a post detailed alleged plans for the ceremony. Responding to the claims, Bezos stated, “This is not credible. Unless you are buying each guest a house, you can’t spend this much money.”

He went on to label the reports as entirely false, urging the public not to believe everything they read. “This entire story is untrue – none of this is happening,” he wrote. Bezos emphasized the speed at which misinformation spreads, adding, “Now lies can get all the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful and don’t be gullible.”

The Alleged Aspen Wedding

Reports had suggested that the ceremony would occur at Kevin Costner’s Dunbar Ranch, a sprawling 160-acre property. Speculations included a weekend-long celebration starting after Christmas, featuring luxurious accommodations at Aspen’s five-star St Regis Hotel and a mountaintop ceremony with breathtaking winter views.

According to sources, Bezos allegedly arrived in Aspen on December 21 via private jet with his entourage. Planners reportedly aimed to import exclusive elements for the event, such as a Parisian cake, a New York hairstylist, and a Los Angeles string band.

Jeff Bezos Criticizes Media Coverage

Jeff Bezos also called out media outlets for amplifying the false narrative, challenging them to issue corrections once the rumors were proven untrue. “It will be interesting to see if all the outlets that covered this issue report the truth when it doesn’t happen,” he remarked.

Sarah Rose Attman, a luxury event planner in Aspen, speculated on the rumored wedding’s potential extravagance. She suggested the couple could source exclusive items globally, combining elite services and unparalleled experiences for their guests.

Jeff Bezos concluded his response by advising the public to exercise caution when consuming such stories, reiterating the importance of skepticism in an era where misinformation can rapidly gain traction.

