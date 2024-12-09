Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Jayant Patil And Three Other Leaders Take Oath As MLAs In Maharashtra Assembly

On Monday, Jayant Patil, the state president of NCP (SP), along with three other newly elected members, took the oath of office as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) during the special session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly.

Jayant Patil And Three Other Leaders Take Oath As MLAs In Maharashtra Assembly

On Monday, Jayant Patil, the state president of NCP (SP), along with three other newly elected members, took the oath of office as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) during the special session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly. The oath-taking ceremony took place on the third and final day of the session, marking a significant step in their legislative journey.

Details of the Newly Sworn-in MLAs

Patil, representing the Islampur constituency in Sangli district, took his oath alongside three other prominent political figures. Vinay Kore, from Jansurajya Shakti, represents the Shahuwadi constituency in Kolhapur district. NCP’s Sunil Shelke, representing Maval in Pune district, and Uttamrao Jankar, from the Malshiras constituency in Solapur district, also took their oaths as newly elected members of the Maharashtra assembly. Their induction into the assembly strengthens the presence of their respective parties in the legislative process.

Pending Oaths of Other Legislators

While these four legislators were sworn in, several others have yet to take the oath. This includes Shiv Sena’s Vilas Bhumre and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Varun Sardesai, Manoj Jamsutkar, and NCP’s Shekhar Nikam. Sources within the Vidhan Bhavan have indicated that these members will take their oaths at a later time, most likely in the speaker’s office, ensuring their official induction into the assembly at a later date.

The oath-taking ceremony has been an important event in the ongoing legislative session, signaling the formal beginning of the work these newly sworn-in MLAs will undertake to represent their constituencies in the Maharashtra assembly. Their induction into the state legislature also reflects the changing political landscape in the state, with fresh faces joining the fold and preparing to contribute to the decision-making process in the coming months.

