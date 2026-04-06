KKR vs PBKS 2026: ‘Most Overhyped Aussie?’ — Fans Slam Cameron Green Over Poor Returns For Kolkata Knight Riders After ₹25.20 Crore Price Tag in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders’ most expensive buy from the IPL 2026 auction, Cameron Green, has had no impact for the three-time champions. It has been a tough start to the season for the Australian pacer. While his absence with the ball in hand has raised questions, his lack of impact while batting has contributed to KKR’s losing streak.

Having played a couple of games, the Kolkata Knight Riders have been on the losing side on both occasions. In their third game against the Punjab Kings, after deciding to bat first, the Ajinkya Rahane-led unit got off to the worst start possible. Once again, it was Cameron Green who was unable to make a mark in the innings. He was dismissed after scoring only four runs, with fellow Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett taking his wicket.

Cameron Green’s lack of impact in IPL 2026













In the ongoing 19th season of the Indian Premier League, Cameron Green has managed to score only 24 runs with the bat in hand. The Australian all-rounder, who has been limited to just being a batter in this season, has been one of the worst-performing players in the season.

He has received a lot of backlash on social media platforms, with people calling him an overrated player. The fact that he was bought for ₹25.2 crores as an all-rounder and him not bowling a single ball so far in the season has been one of the concerning points.

Cameron Green to be dropped

Rachin Ravindra should be in the playing XI instead of Cameron Green. Ravindra can bowl very good spin too and reliable batter. @KKRiders #KKRvsPBKS — SpotOnViews🤙 (@spotonviews) April 6, 2026













Fans on social media are asking Cameron Green to be dropped from the KKR lineup. Fans are calling for Green to be replaced by overseas players from the bench. For instance, Rachin Ravindra, who is an all-rounder, is an ideal like-for-like replacement of the Australian.

Cameron Green receives backlash for IPL 2026 performances













KKR invested heavily in Cameron Green… but where’s the impact? 👀

Not bowling.

Not delivering with the bat.

For someone expected to be a game-changer, this is a big concern — and it’s costing KKR. #IPL — Hashir Younas (@Hashir_111) April 6, 2026









Fans have called Cameron Green out for the lack of impact. With him not bowling and being pretty poor with the bat in hand, people believe that KKR has a huge concern on their hands.







Cameron Green’s woes continue at Eden Gardens. Just 4 runs off 2 balls before falling to Xavier Bartlett. KKR’s batting lineup is crumbling under pressure, leaving them winless in IPL 2026. Management needs to confront whether Green can find his footing again. — Gully Point (@gullypoint_) April 6, 2026





His latest innings against PBKS saw Green being dismissed for only four runs in two balls.

Sir Jamie Overton >>>>> Cameron Green — A.J. (@ajstyles511) April 6, 2026









Fans have drawn comparisons to all-rounders from other teams, calling them better than Green.

Really feel for Cameron green , he is such a great player with huge potential but when time in not ur side u are helpless. #CameronGreen — Harvey Specter (@malhotravivan19) April 6, 2026









People are also acknowledging the fact that despite having such a huge potential, the success is not following Green. His lack of form leading up to the tournament suggests that he might need a break from the sport to bounce back.

Cricket Australia bars Cameron Green from bowling in IPL 2026

The Australian cricket board has barred Cameron Green from bowling in IPL 2026. Cricket Australia, while talking about the issue, said that they want Green to attain full fitness before bowling in the tournament. During the post-match presentation against the Mumbai Indians, Ajinkya Rahane was asked why Green did not bowl. He responded and said, “Ask Cricket Australia.” The KKR captain further said, “Unfortunately, Cameron Green cannot bowl at this moment. When he starts bowling, the combination will be slightly different. At the moment, for us having that sixth option as a bowler is really important because we don’t want to put too much pressure on our spinners as well.”

Also Read: “Shreyas Iyer Set to Captain India”: PBKS Bowler Hails Skipper’s Leadership and Impact Ahead of IPL Clash with KKR