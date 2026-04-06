“Shreyas Iyer Set to Captain India”: PBKS Bowler Hails Skipper’s Leadership and Impact Ahead of IPL Clash with KKR

Shreyas Iyer, captain of Punjab Kings, is proving his worth as a leader and batter with every game. He took Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title and then helped PBKS make the playoffs for the first time and reach the IPL final in 2025, ending their 11-year championship drought. In IPL 2026, PBKS have already won two matches and are looking like a well-balanced and deep team led by Iyer.

Shreyas Iyer Shines as Punjab Kings Captain

Although Iyer continues to shine in domestic cricket and the IPL, his position in India’s T20I team is still unclear, especially after not being selected for the T20 World Cup 2026 squad. Commending his evolution and level-headedness, PBKS fast bowler Vyshak Vijaykumar not only appreciated Iyer’s leadership skills but also supported the idea of him being India’s T20I captain sometime in the future.

“I think he’s someone who has always backed his bowlers and players. It doesn’t matter if you’ve been doing well or not; that is something very important for a bowler. He’s done exceptionally well in this format and has been playing for India. I’m sure he’ll be the Indian captain soon,” Vyshak told during a virtual media interaction. Vyshak has taken five wickets in two matches this season for PBKS, surpassing the four scalps he managed last year, and has relied on wide yorkers and slower bouncers to get his wickets against the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings.

Ahead of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Vyshak laid out the mindset that has made him one of the more reliable pace options at a time when totals of 200-plus have become almost routine. “Honestly, I mean, it’s all about how I feel about the game when I’m bowling. If I know that I’m confident about that particular day, it’s when I know that I’m nailing my yorkers. I think it doesn’t matter which batter is there or who’s batting.

“I know that as long as I am doing what I’m supposed to do, I’m going to win that challenge. It doesn’t matter if it goes for a boundary or a six. If it’s a good shot, then obviously you just move on and get back to your run-up and then bowl the same delivery again,” he added.

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