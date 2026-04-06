IPL 2026: Most Sixes in IPL History in Pics; Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma Lead Chart— Check Where Virat Kohli is in the List

IPL 2026 most sixes in IPL innings : Chris Gayle is the all-time leader in the Indian Premier League for sixes hit, having launched a stunning total of 357 sixes. Alongside this, in 142 games, he has racked up 4,965 runs at an excellent average of 39.72, thus making himself an unforgettable figure as one of the most devastating hitters in the league.

Other players on this list include Rohit Sharma, who has hit 309 sixes, Virat Kohli with 297, MS Dhoni with 264, AB de Villiers with 251 and David Warner with 236 sixes.

Gayle’s supremacy at the top is emphasised by a very big lead of 48 sixes over Rohit Sharma. These batsmen are known for their aggressive styles, and their six-hitting skills can change the course of the game in just a few overs. It is through these skills that they contribute heavily to their team’s success in T20 cricket, as emphasised.