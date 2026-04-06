LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield Madurai court delhi assembly China airspace canada Assembly Elections 2026 asim munir IPL 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 himachal pradesh Royal Enfield
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • IPL 2026: Most Sixes in IPL History in Pics; Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma Lead Chart— Check Where Virat Kohli is in the List

IPL 2026: Most Sixes in IPL History in Pics; Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma Lead Chart— Check Where Virat Kohli is in the List

IPL 2026 most sixes in IPL innings : Chris Gayle is the all-time leader in the Indian Premier League for sixes hit, having launched a stunning total of 357 sixes. Alongside this, in 142 games, he has racked up 4,965 runs at an excellent average of 39.72, thus making himself an unforgettable figure as one of the most devastating hitters in the league.

Other players on this list include Rohit Sharma, who has hit 309 sixes, Virat Kohli with 297, MS Dhoni with 264, AB de Villiers with 251 and David Warner with 236 sixes.

Gayle’s supremacy at the top is emphasised by a very big lead of 48 sixes over Rohit Sharma. These batsmen are known for their aggressive styles, and their six-hitting skills can change the course of the game in just a few overs. It is through these skills that they contribute heavily to their team’s success in T20 cricket, as emphasised.

Published By: Published: April 6, 2026 19:06:54 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Chris Gayle
1/10
Chris Gayle (Image Credits: X)

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle smashed an incredible 357 sixes in just 141 IPL innings, highlighting his dominance as one of the most destructive power-hitters in the history of the tournament. (Image Credits:X)

You Might Be Interested In
Rohit Sharma
2/10
Rohit Sharma during MI vs DC match. (ANI)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, representing Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians, has smashed 309 sixes across 274 innings, showcasing his longevity and consistency as one of the most prolific power-hitters in IPL history.
(Image Credits: X)

Virat Kohli
3/10
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: Virat Kohli, (Photo ANI)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has hit 297 sixes in 261 IPL matches, highlighting his aggressive batting style and remarkable consistency over his long IPL career. (Image Credits:X)

You Might Be Interested In
Ms Dhoni
4/10
MS Dhoni. Image Credit: X/@IPL

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has smashed 264 sixes in 241 IPL innings, showcasing his powerful finishing ability and long-standing impact in the league.
(Image Credits: X)

AB de Villiers
5/10
ab de villiers

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has hit 251 sixes in 184 IPL innings, highlighting his aggressive batting style and remarkable ability to change games quickly. (Image Credits: X)

David Warner
6/10
(Image Credit: IPL/ANI)

David Warner

David Warner has smashed 238 sixes in 184 IPL innings, showcasing his explosive batting and consistent ability to dominate bowlers in the shortest format. (Image Credits: X)

Andre Russell
7/10
Kolkata Knight Riders paid a tribute to Andre Russell by retiring his jersey. Image Credit X/@KKRiders

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has struck 223 sixes in 115 IPL innings, highlighting his immense power-hitting ability and game-changing impact in the T20 format. (Image Credits: X)

Kieron Pollard
8/10
Kieron Pollard. (Photo Credits: ILT20/X)

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has smashed 223 sixes in 177 IPL innings, showcasing his reputation as one of the most destructive and influential power-hitters in the league’s history. ( Image Credits:X)

Sanju Samson
9/10
Sanju Samson will be in action for CSK vs PBKS match. (ANI)

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has hit 219 sixes in 174 IPL innings, highlighting his explosive batting and ability to change the game quickly with his power-hitting prowess.
(Image Credits: X)

You Might Be Interested In
KL Rahul
10/10
Image Credit: IPL

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has smashed 208 sixes in 138 IPL innings, showcasing his aggressive stroke play and consistency as one of the league’s most dangerous power hitters.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS