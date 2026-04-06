IPL 2026: Most Sixes in IPL History in Pics; Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma Lead Chart— Check Where Virat Kohli is in the List
IPL 2026 most sixes in IPL innings : Chris Gayle is the all-time leader in the Indian Premier League for sixes hit, having launched a stunning total of 357 sixes. Alongside this, in 142 games, he has racked up 4,965 runs at an excellent average of 39.72, thus making himself an unforgettable figure as one of the most devastating hitters in the league.
Other players on this list include Rohit Sharma, who has hit 309 sixes, Virat Kohli with 297, MS Dhoni with 264, AB de Villiers with 251 and David Warner with 236 sixes.
Gayle’s supremacy at the top is emphasised by a very big lead of 48 sixes over Rohit Sharma. These batsmen are known for their aggressive styles, and their six-hitting skills can change the course of the game in just a few overs. It is through these skills that they contribute heavily to their team’s success in T20 cricket, as emphasised.
Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle smashed an incredible 357 sixes in just 141 IPL innings, highlighting his dominance as one of the most destructive power-hitters in the history of the tournament. (Image Credits:X)
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, representing Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians, has smashed 309 sixes across 274 innings, showcasing his longevity and consistency as one of the most prolific power-hitters in IPL history.
(Image Credits: X)
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli has hit 297 sixes in 261 IPL matches, highlighting his aggressive batting style and remarkable consistency over his long IPL career. (Image Credits:X)
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni has smashed 264 sixes in 241 IPL innings, showcasing his powerful finishing ability and long-standing impact in the league.
(Image Credits: X)
AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers has hit 251 sixes in 184 IPL innings, highlighting his aggressive batting style and remarkable ability to change games quickly. (Image Credits: X)
David Warner
David Warner has smashed 238 sixes in 184 IPL innings, showcasing his explosive batting and consistent ability to dominate bowlers in the shortest format. (Image Credits: X)
Andre Russell
Andre Russell has struck 223 sixes in 115 IPL innings, highlighting his immense power-hitting ability and game-changing impact in the T20 format. (Image Credits: X)
Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard has smashed 223 sixes in 177 IPL innings, showcasing his reputation as one of the most destructive and influential power-hitters in the league’s history. ( Image Credits:X)
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson has hit 219 sixes in 174 IPL innings, highlighting his explosive batting and ability to change the game quickly with his power-hitting prowess.
(Image Credits: X)
KL Rahul
KL Rahul has smashed 208 sixes in 138 IPL innings, showcasing his aggressive stroke play and consistency as one of the league’s most dangerous power hitters.