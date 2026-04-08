WWE WrestleMania 42 Full Match Card Revealed: Confirmed Matches, Main Events, Start Time And Where To Watch

The stage has been officially set, and WWE has revealed the full lineups for the two nights of the biggest annual event of the company. It will be held on April 18 and 19, and the two-night format is back to promise great entertainment, with thirteen matches confirmed and the possibility of last-minute surprises.

Night 1: Star Power and Championship Clashes

The first night has a very impressive main event. At the centre of it is the Undisputed WWE Championship match with Cody Rhodes defending his title against his former mentor Randy Orton, who will have Pat McAfee in his corner. The highly emotional match could be a big highlight of the event.

Seth Rollins vs Gunther has the potential to be a very exciting match, while Becky Lynch will face off against AJ Lee for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Besides, the women’s division will have a Fatal 4-Way tag match featuring the biggest stars Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley, among others. On the other hand, the celebrities will be involved as Logan Paul will be joining a six-man tag match against The Usos and LA Knight.

Night 2: Generational Battles and High Stakes

The very next evening, Night 2, pushed the wager to a whole new level, featuring the World Heavyweight Championship showdown between CM Punk and Roman Reigns as the headline. This much-awaited bout has a rich background and is slated to be the dramatic finish of the show.

Jade Cargill, the women’s champion, will be having her title challenged by Rhea Ripley in a match that is bound to be electric. Still other significant bouts will see Finn Blor and Dominik Mysterio competing against each other, while Sami Zayn will be challenging for the United States Championship. Plus, the night will see the monumental entry of Brock Lesnar. Fueling the enthusiasm will be an Intercontinental Championship ladder match, turning into a frenzy involving several high-flying phenomenons, including Rey Mysterio. WrestleMania 42:

A Spectacle to Remember Combining championship matches, personal feuds, and star-studded appearances, WrestleMania 42 is set to etch really remarkable moments in the memory of the fans. Each night is so densely packed with action that this year’s iteration is definitely among the top ones ever in WWE history.

Key Matches: