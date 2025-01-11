Liverpool Dominates Accrington Stanley With 4-0 Win

Liverpool cruised to a convincing 4-0 victory against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round. With goals from Chiesa and Danns, alongside a great game from Trent Alexander-Arnold, the Reds were able to progress to the fourth round without a hitch.

Liverpool responded to their recent disappointment with a thumping 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley in the third round of the FA Cup at Anfield. The Reds, with a completely changed lineup, showed a clinical display of depth and skill to reach the fourth round.

The match started with Accrington Stanley showing plenty of intent, pressing Liverpool high and trying to unsettle their rhythm. However, Liverpool quickly settled into the game, despite Darwin Nunez missing an early opportunity to put the hosts ahead. The visitors showed resilience but failed to create enough to trouble the Liverpool defense, with just one shot on target in the first half.

As the match progressed, Liverpool grew into the game, showcasing their depth. Trent Alexander-Arnold played a key role, setting the tone for the Reds with a powerful counterattack. The fullback, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, was at his creative best and helped Liverpool take control. With his impressive contribution, Liverpool went into the break with a commanding 2-0 lead.

Dominant Second Half

The dominance continued into the second half of the match with Federico Chiesa, the substitute who came in to replace Dominik Szoboszlai. Woods’ strong hit was what sent the Accrington Stanley players close to leveling the match after hitting the crossbar, but they never threatened Liverpool’s defense beyond that.

It was Jayden Danns who scored for Liverpool, converting a spilt save from Chiesa’s initial effort to make it 3-0. Chiesa was not done, though, and added a fourth goal with a precise low drive into the bottom corner, securing victory for the Reds. A late injury scare for Harvey Elliott briefly sent him off the field, but he managed to shake that off and completed the match.

Smooth Passage To Fourth Round

Goals from both established stars and new faces showed Liverpool’s strength and depth in a game that was always likely to be easy, and it cruised into the FA Cup fourth round. The 4-0 scoreline puts midweek disappointments well behind as Liverpool showed their quality and strength to make short work of their opponents.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was without doubt the man of the night, silencing critics with a superb performance as the Liverpool captain on the night. After a highly demanding match against Manchester United, the fullback repaid his manager Arne Slot’s faith in him with this performance. His most memorable moment was just before halftime, when he released a thunderous shot from outside the box to give Liverpool a crucial second goal.

In addition to his goal, Alexander-Arnold played an important role in controlling the game. He has two shots on target and 0.14 xG throughout the match. It is impressive for him that all of his goals for Liverpool are 76% made from outside the box, therefore, he gets the reputation as a long-range specialist.

