No Bumrah, Pant, Or Gill: India’s Young Guns Gear Up For England T20I Series

India's T20I squad for the England series has been announced, with Suryakumar Yadav as captain. Jasprit Bumrah and Shubman Gill are rested for the series, while youthful players like Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy will break into the side.

BCCI is likely to announce the T20I side for the upcoming five-match series against England that begins on January 22 in Kolkata. Over the weekend, the decision might come after BCCI Annual General Meeting that is scheduled in Mumbai. The focus will be more on consistency and preparedness in the squad that Suryakumar Yadav will lead to the Champions Trophy.

Among the absentees in the squad are Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant. Bumrah is being rested due to a back injury, while Mohammed Siraj, having gone through a series in Australia, has been rested as well. This would give the door open for youngsters like Arshdeep Singh who might spearhead the pace, with Avesh Khan and Harshit Rana as likely supporting cast members.

Sanju Samson To Continue

The batting order will be a mix of experience and new faces. Sanju Samson will continue to be the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, while Rishabh Pant will be given a break to be fully fit for the Champions Trophy. The 20-year-old Tilak Varma, who became the first Indian to score back-to-back T20I centuries in South Africa, will continue to bat at No.3 and is well established as a key middle-order player.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who went off with a storm during Bangladesh T20Is and the tour of Australia, too will return to the fold, though he may not be in the initial basket for the Champion Trophy cup. While the T20 World Cup-winning all-rounder Shivam Dube comes back to the fold after injury recuperation.

Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and Axar Patel will lead the spin attack. The selectors are sticking with these consistent performers to balance the side’s bowling capabilities. Hardik Pandya remains the first-choice all-rounder, with his ability to provide both firepower with the bat and crucial breakthroughs with the ball.

No Immediate Comeback For Parag And Gill

Riyan Parag, who showed promise in Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, hasn’t fully come out of his injury. On the other hand, Shubman Gill, who has been in excellent form across formats, will be rested after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to ensure that he is fresh for the preparation of ODIs and Champions Trophy.

Since India adopted a revamped, aggressive style under captain Suryakumar Yadav, the side has been able to win most of the T20Is played, including winning series against Bangladesh and South Africa. This England series is another opportunity to sustain that momentum. The focus in this series should be on giving younger players exposure while not overburdening senior players.

After the five T20Is, India will play a three-match ODI series against England, which will be their last practice before the Champions Trophy commences on February 19. These matches are very important for assessing team combinations and finalizing the squad for the tournament.

