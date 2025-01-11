Mohammed Shami Opens Up About Struggles Amid Ongoing Wait For Team India Return

Mohammed Shami, one of India’s most reliable fast bowlers, has been missing from the national squad for a while, and the silence of his absence has been deeply felt, especially during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Fans have eagerly awaited his return, hoping he will play a key role in the upcoming Champions Trophy. However, for Shami, the wait has been agonizing.

In an emotional conversation with Anandabazar Patrika, Shami opened up about the difficult period he has faced. “For a player, playing is everything. For me, the ball is my life. How can I enjoy that life if I cannot pick up the ball in my hands? Life has become very difficult,” he confessed.

Though Shami has been active in domestic cricket, representing Bengal in various formats, his return to the Indian team has been delayed due to a knee issue that kept him from joining the Australia tour. His absence was felt as India faced a 3-1 series loss.

Despite these setbacks, Shami remains hopeful. His unwavering determination shines through as he shared how the Indian jersey became his source of strength. “What greater motivation do you need than playing for the country?” Shami said. During his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, he would focus on the Indian jersey to remind himself of the goal ahead. “I didn’t need anything else to motivate myself,” he added.

Now 34, Shami continues to push forward with the goal of rejoining the Indian team, ready to give his best. His commitment to the game, even during the hardest times, is a testament to his love for cricket and his loyalty to the Indian jersey.

ALSO READ: Destination Olympics: Women’s Hockey India League Will Make Same Impact Like IPL, Says Rani Rampal