Mohammed Shami Takes 4-Wicket Haul In Ranji Trophy Comeback: Will He Make It To The BGT Series?

Veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami has given fans a reason to believe in his potential return to the Indian squad for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Test series. Shami’s comeback in the Ranji Trophy on Thursday was nothing short of spectacular, as he claimed four wickets for Bengal in their match against Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium, marking his first competitive match in exactly a year. His performance has reignited hopes of his inclusion in the Indian team for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

After a quiet Day 1 in Indore, where Bengal was bowled out for a modest 228 runs, Shami turned up the heat on Day 2, picking up four crucial wickets before lunch. His final figures of 4 for 54, which included 10 maiden overs, were instrumental in Bengal’s stunning recovery. They managed to bowl Madhya Pradesh out for just 167 runs, a turnaround led by Shami’s fiery spell. What stood out was his ability to bowl long spells, with 19 overs out of Bengal’s total 59 overs, a clear indication of his fitness and readiness to return to international cricket.

Shami’s Long Road To Recovery

Shami’s journey back to competitive cricket has been far from smooth. The fast bowler had been sidelined due to an ankle injury he suffered during the 2023 ODI World Cup final in November. Expectations were high for his return during the Test series against New Zealand, but his rehabilitation took a hit when he developed a swollen knee at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. As if that wasn’t enough, a subsequent side strain delayed his comeback even further. These setbacks meant that Shami was ultimately not named for the Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia, raising questions about his fitness for the much-awaited clash.

Is Shami Ready For The Border-Gavaskar Test Series?

Despite these setbacks, Shami’s remarkable performance in the Ranji Trophy has made fans and selectors alike sit up and take notice. His four-wicket haul against Madhya Pradesh has raised hopes that he could soon be joining the Indian squad in Perth, where the first Test match of the series will be held on November 22. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to announce whether Shami will fly out immediately after this match or be tested in another game scheduled for November 23 in Chandigarh, his recent form suggests that his return to the international fold is imminent.

The key question now remains whether the BCCI will take the risk of including Shami in the first Test match, or if they will opt to let him play one more domestic game before making a final decision. With the series against Australia just around the corner, all eyes will be on Shami’s performance in the coming days as he edges closer to a potential return to the Indian team.

MUST READ | Aussies Will Clean Up India In 4 Days: Ex-Australian Pacer Ahead Of BGT Series