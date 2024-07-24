Mohammed Shami All Set For Comeback In Cricket After Long Injury Hiatus

Mohammed Shami, the Indian fast bowler, is eagerly preparing for his return to the cricket field after an extended period of recovery from an ankle injury. Shami’s recent Instagram updates have fueled anticipation among fans and the cricket community.

In a video shared on his Instagram story, Shami is seen working hard in the gym and bowling in the nets. While he hasn’t reached full speed yet, his progress looks promising.

On Tuesday night, Shami posted photos from his training session, accompanied by a determined caption: “Ball in hand and obsession in my heart, ready to turn the game.”

Shami is targeting a comeback during the home Test series against Bangladesh, beginning on September 19. However, before rejoining the national team, he needs to prove his match fitness in the Duleep Trophy, starting on September 4. This prestigious tournament, which will be played in a non-zonal format, features four teams selected by the national selectors.

If Shami demonstrates his fitness before the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee finalizes the teams, his return for the Bangladesh series is a strong possibility.

Shami’s last appearance in competitive cricket was in November, during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia in Ahmedabad, where India suffered a defeat. Despite the outcome, Shami’s performance was outstanding, with 24 wickets in seven matches, an average of 10.70, and an economy rate of 5.26. He achieved remarkable figures, including a four-wicket haul and three five-wicket hauls, with his best being 7/57 against New Zealand in the semifinal.

Shami played through pain during the tournament, which did not hinder his performance. However, he missed subsequent tours to South Africa and a T20I series against Afghanistan in January. In February, he underwent surgery for an Achilles tendon injury, causing him to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, where India triumphed over South Africa in the final.

With 448 wickets in 188 international matches, including 11 five-wicket hauls, Shami is regarded as one of the premier pacers of modern cricket. His return is eagerly awaited by fans and the cricketing fraternity alike.

