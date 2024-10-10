Major Dhyan Chand Stadium Gets A Facelift To Ahead Of India -Germany Hockey Series

Once a stage for memorable moments in Indian hockey—chronicling the fall of Mir Ranjan Negi, Dhanraj Pillay’s artistic stick work, and Sandeep Singh’s powerful drag-flicks—the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium has, in recent years, appeared to have resigned itself to its fading glory. However, the upcoming two-match Test series against Germany on October 23 and 24 signals a potential revival of Delhi’s hockey spirit, which has waned over the last decade.

The Odisha government’s pivotal decision to establish a stronghold for Indian hockey in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela has shifted momentum in the sport. Now, with the return of international matches to Delhi, there is hope for rekindling interest among fans.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey expressed optimism for a good turnout, attributing the growing popularity of hockey to India’s consecutive Olympic bronze medals. “In the past, domestic tournaments in Delhi attracted large crowds. I made my international debut here during the Indira Gandhi Gold Cup in 1995, and we aim to bring back that spirit to Delhi,” Tirkey told Sources He added, “After the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, hockey’s popularity has soared, and now we hope the stadium will be filled with spectators.”

The last international event held at the stadium was the 2014 Hero World League Final, with occasional inter-departmental matches taking place since then. Ajay Kumar Bansal, former coach of the Indian junior and women’s teams, reminisced about the 2010 World Cup atmosphere, where fans from all over the country filled the stands. He pointed out that the recent concentration of hockey in Odisha led to a decline in interest in Delhi, especially among the youth who have not witnessed major tournaments in the city.

He also noted that the lack of events has affected stadium maintenance, advocating for the inclusion of more venues like Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana in future Hockey India League tournaments. Former World Cup-winning captain Ajitpal Singh echoed this sentiment, stating that it is crucial to host matches and tournaments across India rather than centralizing them.

“An international match is returning to Delhi after many years. Historically, many Test matches were held at Shivaji Stadium, and it’s vital to promote hockey in all regions of the country,” he said, emphasizing the need to organize significant matches in various states, including those known for producing exceptional players like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Officials shared that preparations for the series are underway, including the cleaning of the astro turf using German machines, a process completed after a week of work. Each year, ₹30 lakh is allocated for maintaining both turfs. The spectator galleries, changing rooms, and the entire stadium complex have also undergone cleaning, and officials confirmed that no major upgrades are necessary, as the venue is already world-class, having hosted events like the World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

The stadium is home to a Hockey Academy under the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence, where regular practice sessions take place. Additionally, under the ‘Come and Play’ initiative, local children excitedly participate in hockey activities, eager to witness the upcoming matches.

Memories of India’s victories over arch-rivals Pakistan during the 2010 World Cup and Commonwealth Games resonate deeply with fans, evoking emotions that overflowed in the packed stadium. The National Stadium, originally known as Irwin Amphitheatre, has a storied history, having hosted the first Asian Games in 1951 and witnessing dramatic moments, including the emotional loss to Pakistan in the 1982 Asian Games final and a crushing 8-0 defeat against Australia in the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

As the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium prepares to welcome international hockey once again, the hope is that it will rekindle the passion for the sport in Delhi and beyond, reigniting the once-vibrant atmosphere that made it the heart of Indian hockey.

