Man City To Offer Haaland Huge Deal After Guardiola Extension

Manchester City are prepared to make a significant financial commitment to secure the long-term future of their star striker, Erling Haaland. The club is set to offer a lucrative package to convince the 24-year-old to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium. Since his arrival in the summer of 2022, Haaland has been a goal-scoring machine, playing a pivotal role in Manchester City’s success. His incredible performances contributed to the team’s historic treble in the 2022-23 season, solidifying his place as one of the best strikers in the world.

The Urgency to Secure Haaland’s Future

Haaland’s impressive form has drawn attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, prompting City to take action. The club is reportedly willing to offer him a deal worth over £100 million to extend his contract, which currently runs for another two and a half years.

Haaland’s Earnings and Contract Extension

At present, Haaland earns £375,000 a week before bonuses, with an annual income of approximately £20 million. With potential bonuses factored in, his total earnings could exceed £100 million if he agrees to extend his contract with City.

Guardiola’s Influence and Potential Contract Extension

Once Pep Guardiola finalizes his own contract extension, City will reportedly prioritize negotiations with Haaland. Guardiola, who has been instrumental in Haaland’s development, is expected to sign a one-year extension, keeping him at City until at least the end of the 2025-26 season, with an option for a further year.

Haaland’s Admiration for Guardiola

Haaland has consistently expressed his admiration for Guardiola, crediting the manager for his growth at City. During the international break, Haaland shared his hope that Guardiola would extend his stay, saying, “I hope Pep signs a new contract. He has been important for me in the first two and a half years. I hope he stays longer. I like Pep a lot, and I hope he likes me too.”

