Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Manchester United Reportedly Eye Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez In Surprise Transfer Bid

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a shocking move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, according to Fichajes.

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a shocking move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, according to Fichajes. The potential transfer could see the Uruguayan forward make a rare switch between two of English football’s fiercest rivals.

Liverpool have been in exceptional form this season under new manager Arne Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp last summer. Despite the managerial transition, the Reds sit atop the Premier League table after 20 games, having lost just one. Slot has seamlessly continued Liverpool’s dominance, further solidifying their status as title contenders.

Manchester United’s Struggles and Need for Reinforcements

In stark contrast, Manchester United are enduring one of their most challenging Premier League campaigns, languishing in the bottom half of the table. After a poor start to the season under Erik ten Hag, the Dutchman was sacked in October and replaced by Ruben Amorim. While Amorim’s tactical approach has shown promise, United remain inconsistent, particularly in attack.

The Red Devils’ current striking options include Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, both of whom were high-profile signings but have yet to deliver consistently. United are now reportedly exploring options to strengthen their forward line, with Nunez emerging as a potential target.

Darwin Nunez’s Mixed Spell at Liverpool

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica in 2022 for an initial fee of £64 million, rising to £80 million with add-ons. While he showed immense promise during his time in Portugal, scoring 34 goals in 41 appearances in his final season, the 24-year-old has struggled to replicate that form at Liverpool.

In 122 appearances for the Reds, Nunez has netted just 37 goals, a return that has drawn criticism from fans. Reports suggest Liverpool may be open to selling Nunez for a fee in the range of £50-60 million.

Challenges of a Move to Manchester United

A transfer to Manchester United would be contentious, given the rivalry between the two clubs. While some Liverpool supporters may not oppose his departure, a move to Old Trafford would likely be met with hostility from the Anfield faithful.

Despite his inconsistency, Nunez has shown glimpses of his potential, and United may believe they can help him find the consistency he needs. If the move materializes, it could mark a pivotal moment for both clubs in the ongoing Premier League season.

Read More : Denis Law: Man United And Scottish Football Legend Passes Away At 84

Filed under

Manchester united

Advertisement

Also Read

Palestinian President Vows To Take ‘Full Responsibility’ For Gaza’s Future

Palestinian President Vows To Take ‘Full Responsibility’ For Gaza’s Future

After Hours Of Debate, Israeli Ministers Approve Ceasefire Agreement

After Hours Of Debate, Israeli Ministers Approve Ceasefire Agreement

World Series Champions Dodgers Sign Japanese Star Rōki Sasaki To Power 2025 Rotation

World Series Champions Dodgers Sign Japanese Star Rōki Sasaki To Power 2025 Rotation

Blinken Expresses Concern Over Potential Reversal Of Biden’s Key Foreign Policies Under Trump Administration: Report

Blinken Expresses Concern Over Potential Reversal Of Biden’s Key Foreign Policies Under Trump Administration: Report

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted Takes Over JD Vance’s Senate Seat As Ramaswamy Eyes Ohio Seat

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted Takes Over JD Vance’s Senate Seat As Ramaswamy Eyes Ohio Seat

Entertainment

Prince Harry’s Limited Role In Meghan Markle’s Cookery Show: A Strategic Move?

Prince Harry’s Limited Role In Meghan Markle’s Cookery Show: A Strategic Move?

Kat Dennings Opens Up About Facing Harsh Criticism from Casting Directors At Age 12

Kat Dennings Opens Up About Facing Harsh Criticism from Casting Directors At Age 12

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, Star Of Dhartiputra Nandini, Dies In Tragic Road Accident

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, Star Of Dhartiputra Nandini, Dies In Tragic Road Accident

‘Maybe I’m Not In It’, R Madhavan Spills The Beans On ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

‘Maybe I’m Not In It’, R Madhavan Spills The Beans On ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox