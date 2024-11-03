Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Max Verstappen Secures Stunning Victory in a Chaotic Sao Paulo Grand Prix; See Full F1 Standing Here

Reflecting on his victory, Verstappen described the day as “a rollercoaster,” crediting a mix of strategy, composure, and skill for his triumph.

Max Verstappen Secures Stunning Victory in a Chaotic Sao Paulo Grand Prix; See Full F1 Standing Here

Max Verstappen stormed from 17th on the grid to seize victory at the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, showcasing why he is regarded as one of the most formidable drivers in Formula 1.

The chaotic race at Interlagos, marked by erratic weather, multiple incidents, and strategic gambles, saw the Dutchman claim his first win since June, propelling him closer to a fourth world championship title.

Meanwhile, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly took the remaining podium spots, marking a pivotal turnaround for the team and boosting them from ninth to sixth in the constructors’ standings.

Reflecting on his victory, Verstappen described the day as “a rollercoaster,” crediting a mix of strategy, composure, and skill for his triumph. “Starting P17, I knew it was going to be tough. We stayed out of trouble, stayed calm, and we were flying,” he said.

Who finished at what position? 

Norris, who had begun the race with championship hopes, lost the lead at the start and suffered from ill-timed strategy calls, he compounded his challenges with an error during a critical restart that dropped him to seventh. A late recovery brought him to sixth place, but it was not enough to maintain pressure on Verstappen in the championship. The Briton now trails by 62 points with only 86 points left in play over the final three races.

The outcome at Interlagos also featured key performances from other drivers. Russell managed to secure fourth place, whereas Charles Leclerc in fifth. Oscar Piastri initially finished seventh but was demoted to eighth after a 10-second penalty for a collision with Lawson. Yuki Tsunoda benefited from Piastri’s penalty, moving up to seventh, while Lawson and Lewis Hamilton rounded out the points. Hamilton, who started further back, showcased resilience in overtaking late in the race but could not reach beyond tenth.

