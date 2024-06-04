Mohammad Zabir Bags Gold In International Karate Championship 2024

Mohammad Zabir Ansari has brought laurels for India by clinching a gold medal in the International Karate Championship held in Kakarvitta Meshinagar Jhapa, Nepal. Zabir dominated the 75-kilogram weight category, showcasing exceptional prowess and technique. He won against his Nepalese competitor with an 8-3 score and defeated his Bhutanese opponent 7-2. MLA Gopal Tamang presented him with the gold medal for his remarkable performance.

Top-notch karatekas from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bhutan participated in this two-day championship held from 31 May TO 1 June.

Hailing from the Jamui District of Bihar, Zabir is an M.A. (Urdu) student from Patna University. This is not the first time he has shined on an international platform. He previously participated in various other national and international championships and won medals for Bihar and India. In 2017, he won a silver medal at the South Asian Karate Championship held in Sri Lanka. He was also included in the probable list of Indian athletes for Asian Games in the years 2018 and 2023 but did not make the cut. Zabir has represented India on international platforms like the World Karate Series held in China in 2018 and in Turkey in 2019 and Egypt in 2022. His achievements have been recognized and commended by both the state and central government.

Hard work Triumphs Over Hardship

Zabir developed a passion for martial arts after watching actor Akshay Kumar’s films. Despite his parents’ initial reluctance, he sought karate as his profession and started practising regularly. The road to success wasn’t smooth. Zabir faced problems like financial constraints and limited resources, but his hard work and dedication along with the immense support of his family and friends helped him reach his current position. Balancing his academics and passion for karate, Zabir has made his hard work and dedication fruitful.

He aspires to elevate Indian karate to global prominence and serve as a source of inspiration for future generations of martial artists. Zabir looks forward to achieving greater heights and bringing more honour to his motherland.

