T20 World Cup SA vs SL: South Africa Won By 6 Wickets

In the ICC World Cup 2024 at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Monday, South Africa paved way for their victory over Sri Lanka in the 4th match of ICC WC.

South Africa win in New York 🔥 A terrific bowling display against Sri Lanka earns them two valuable points in the #T20WorldCup 2024 👏#SLvSA | 📝: https://t.co/Css94hTFGF pic.twitter.com/WFRTEcykeP — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2024

While chasing a modest target of 78 runs, the South African side faced an initial setback as opener Reez Hendricks fell in the second over of the innings, dismissed by Nuwan Thushara after scoring 4 runs off 2 balls.

South Africa’s bowlers produced a statement performance in a low-scoring #T20WorldCup thriller against Sri Lanka in New York 📝⬇️#SLvSAhttps://t.co/40KurwsTW5 — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2024

Following the early dismissal, Proteas skipper Aiden Markram took the crease. However, his innings was short-lived as he departed after scoring 12 runs from 14 balls, becoming Dasun Shanaka’s victim in the fifth over.

In the 13th over, South Africa lost their fourth wicket when Tristan Stubbs was dismissed after scoring 13 runs in 28 balls. At this point, David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen steadied the ship, guiding South Africa to victory in 16.2 overs with six wickets in hand.

Also Read: T20 World Cup Selection Disturbed Me: Sanju Samson Turns Emotional

The standout bowler for Sri Lanka was Wanindu Hasaranga, who claimed two wickets in his spell of 3.2 overs, conceding 22 runs. Thushara and Shanaka also chipped in with a wicket each in their respective spells.

As the innings progressed, South Africa’s bowlers continued to dominate, with Anrich Nortje leading the charge with four crucial wickets. Sri Lanka eventually managed to score 77 runs in 19.1 overs, with Nortje finishing with figures of 4/7 in his four overs. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj also made significant contributions with the ball, taking two wickets each. Baartman also contributed with a wicket.

In summary, South Africa chased down the target comfortably, securing a convincing victory over Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Show Full Article