Mohammed Siraj Takes Charge As DSP In Telangana After T20 World Cup Victory

Siraj assumed the role following a formal ceremony held at the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Hyderabad on Friday. During the event, Telangana's DGP Jitender, along with other senior officials, welcomed Siraj into his new position.

India’s fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who recently played a crucial role in securing India’s T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados, has now taken on the prestigious responsibility of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana. Siraj assumed the role following a formal ceremony held at the office of the Director General of Police (DGP) in Hyderabad on Friday. During the event, Telangana’s DGP Jitender, along with other senior officials, welcomed Siraj into his new position.

Honored for His Achievements

To recognize Siraj’s outstanding contributions to Indian cricket and his pivotal role in the recent World Cup win, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented him with a 600-square-yard plot of land. The prime property is located at Road No. 78, Jubilee Hills, one of the most sought-after residential areas in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister, who expressed his admiration for the pacer’s accomplishments, commented, “For a Group-I job, the required educational qualification is a degree. Siraj has passed intermediate (12th class), but we have given the exemption to provide him the Group-I job.” This statement highlights the special exception made to reward Siraj’s sporting achievements and the pride the state takes in its cricketing hero.

A Steady Rise in Cricket

Since his international debut during India’s 2020-21 tour of Australia, Mohammed Siraj has emerged as one of the country’s leading fast bowlers. His relentless pace and ability to consistently trouble top-order batters have earned him a permanent spot in India’s bowling lineup. Over the course of his career, Siraj has played 29 Test matches, 44 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 16 T20 Internationals (T20Is), accumulating a total of 78, 71, and 14 wickets, respectively.

Following his stellar performance in the T20 World Cup, Siraj is now considered one of the top three fast bowlers in India, standing alongside fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In the recent Test series against Bangladesh, Siraj played a key role, taking four wickets to help India secure a clean 2-0 sweep.

Upcoming Challenges

Siraj is set to return to action in the upcoming three-match Test series against New Zealand, starting on Wednesday, October 16, in Bengaluru. The second Test will be held in Pune on October 24, with the final match scheduled in Mumbai from November 1. India’s squad for the series includes top players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah, ensuring an exciting contest.

Read More : Djokovic Survives Scare to Reach Shanghai Semi-Finals, Keeps 100th Title Dream Alive