Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

Monday Night Football: How to Watch Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals – TV, Streaming, and Kickoff Info

Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season comes to an exciting conclusion tonight with a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

Monday Night Football: How to Watch Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals – TV, Streaming, and Kickoff Info

Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season comes to an exciting conclusion tonight with a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The spotlight will be on two critical matchups, kicking off with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Buffalo Bills, followed by a highly anticipated game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals Seek Redemption, Commanders Aim to Build on Momentum

The Cincinnati Bengals, currently 0-2, are determined to turn their season around after a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Their opponents, the Washington Commanders, hold a 1-1 record and are looking to stay steady as they face the odds, which favor the Bengals in tonight’s clash.

Both teams are motivated to prove themselves under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, with fans eager to see if the Bengals can secure their first win or if the Commanders will capitalize on their momentum.

ALSO READHope A Zimbabwean Outscores Warner In Zim-Afro T10: Sikandar Raza

Key Details for Tonight’s Game

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 23, 2024
  • Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT
  • Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals
  • Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL+

Bengals vs. Commanders: Where to Watch

Tonight’s game between the Commanders and Bengals will air live on ABC as part of the Monday Night Football lineup. For those without a cable subscription, there are several streaming options to catch all the action. Services like ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV, and NFL+ provide access to live games, making it easier than ever to stay connected to NFL matchups.

Stream Monday Night Football on ESPN+

For fans looking for a cost-effective way to watch the Commanders take on the Bengals, ESPN+ offers a budget-friendly option. An ESPN+ subscription not only allows you to stream NFL games but also gives access to exclusive content like live UFC events, F1 races, fantasy sports tools, and premium ESPN+ articles.

ESPN+ can be streamed on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers, offering a convenient way to enjoy the game from anywhere. Simply download the app or visit ESPN.com to get started.

What to Expect in the Game

The Bengals, winless after two games, are desperate for a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. Despite a shaky start, the team remains confident in their ability to rebound. Meanwhile, the Commanders have shown promise in their first two games and are looking to build on their 1-1 record.

With both teams hungry for a win, tonight’s matchup promises to deliver high-intensity action as they clash at Paycor Stadium. Can the Bengals shake off their early-season struggles, or will the Commanders take advantage of Cincinnati’s vulnerable defense?

Other Games in Week 3

While the Commanders vs. Bengals matchup is the headliner, the earlier game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills will also draw attention as Week 3 wraps up. Both games are expected to have major implications for the trajectory of the season, keeping fans glued to their screens until the final whistle.

MUST READ | Azim Bassarath Re-elected As CWI Vice-President

Filed under

Cincinnati Bengals espn Monday Night Football Washington Commanders

Also Read

Gettysburg College Student No Longer Enrolled After Racial Slur Incident

Gettysburg College Student No Longer Enrolled After Racial Slur Incident

How Fast Is Luke McCaffrey? Breaking Down the Washington Commanders WR’s 40-Yard Dash Time

How Fast Is Luke McCaffrey? Breaking Down the Washington Commanders WR’s 40-Yard Dash Time

Armenia And Azerbaijan Make Diplomatic Strides, Peace Treaty Still Far

Armenia And Azerbaijan Make Diplomatic Strides, Peace Treaty Still Far

New Research Shows Antidepressants Could Combat Brain Tumors

New Research Shows Antidepressants Could Combat Brain Tumors

California Enacts Law Banning Smartphones In Classrooms

California Enacts Law Banning Smartphones In Classrooms

Entertainment

31 Years To Life For Father Who Sent Son To Kill PnB Rock

31 Years To Life For Father Who Sent Son To Kill PnB Rock

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now, It’s A No Forever

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now,

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take On The Character

Who Is Knightmare Joker? Zack Snyder’s Revamped Version Of DC Villain Offers Most Distinctive Take

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox