Monday Night Football: How to Watch Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals – TV, Streaming, and Kickoff Info

Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season comes to an exciting conclusion tonight with a Monday Night Football doubleheader. The spotlight will be on two critical matchups, kicking off with the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Buffalo Bills, followed by a highly anticipated game between the Washington Commanders and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals Seek Redemption, Commanders Aim to Build on Momentum

The Cincinnati Bengals, currently 0-2, are determined to turn their season around after a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Their opponents, the Washington Commanders, hold a 1-1 record and are looking to stay steady as they face the odds, which favor the Bengals in tonight’s clash.

Both teams are motivated to prove themselves under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, with fans eager to see if the Bengals can secure their first win or if the Commanders will capitalize on their momentum.

Key Details for Tonight’s Game

Date: Monday, Sept. 23, 2024

Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT

8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Commanders vs. Cincinnati Bengals Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati TV Channel: ABC

ABC Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL+

Bengals vs. Commanders: Where to Watch

Tonight’s game between the Commanders and Bengals will air live on ABC as part of the Monday Night Football lineup. For those without a cable subscription, there are several streaming options to catch all the action. Services like ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV, and NFL+ provide access to live games, making it easier than ever to stay connected to NFL matchups.

Stream Monday Night Football on ESPN+

For fans looking for a cost-effective way to watch the Commanders take on the Bengals, ESPN+ offers a budget-friendly option. An ESPN+ subscription not only allows you to stream NFL games but also gives access to exclusive content like live UFC events, F1 races, fantasy sports tools, and premium ESPN+ articles.

ESPN+ can be streamed on a variety of devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers, offering a convenient way to enjoy the game from anywhere. Simply download the app or visit ESPN.com to get started.

What to Expect in the Game

The Bengals, winless after two games, are desperate for a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. Despite a shaky start, the team remains confident in their ability to rebound. Meanwhile, the Commanders have shown promise in their first two games and are looking to build on their 1-1 record.

With both teams hungry for a win, tonight’s matchup promises to deliver high-intensity action as they clash at Paycor Stadium. Can the Bengals shake off their early-season struggles, or will the Commanders take advantage of Cincinnati’s vulnerable defense?

Other Games in Week 3

While the Commanders vs. Bengals matchup is the headliner, the earlier game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills will also draw attention as Week 3 wraps up. Both games are expected to have major implications for the trajectory of the season, keeping fans glued to their screens until the final whistle.