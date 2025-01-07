Home
Netflix WWE RAW: How Much Is John Cena Getting Paid For His Farewell Tour?

John Cena, a prominent figure in WWE, earns an annual salary of approximately $8.5 million, despite his current part-time status. In addition to this base salary, he receives $500,000 for each main event appearance and retains 5% of his merchandise sales.

As of January 2025, WWE’s “Raw” has begun streaming live on Netflix every Monday night, following a 10-year, $5 billion agreement between WWE and Netflix.

While specific details about Cena’s compensation for appearances on “Raw” under this new streaming deal have not been publicly disclosed, it’s reasonable to infer that his earnings per appearance would align with his established rates, potentially supplemented by bonuses associated with the new streaming arrangement.

Given the substantial revenue from the Netflix deal, there is potential for increased earnings for top-tier talent like Cena. However, without official disclosures, the exact figures remain speculative.

John Cena’s Farewell Tour: An Overview

John Cena, a 16-time WWE Champion and a central figure in professional wrestling since 2002, has announced his retirement from in-ring action, with his final match scheduled for WrestleMania 41 in April 2025.

To commemorate his illustrious career, Cena is embarking on a farewell tour titled “The Last Time is Now.” The tour commenced on January 6, 2025, with a special episode of WWE Raw on Netflix. Over the next year, Cena plans to participate in approximately 30 to 40 matches, including major events such as the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 41.

In conjunction with the farewell tour, WWE Shop has released a commemorative John Cena “The Last Time is Now” spinner replica belt. This limited-edition item features Cena’s iconic salute pose and inscriptions marking the farewell tour.

Fans are encouraged to attend live events and watch broadcasts to witness Cena’s final matches. The tour offers a unique opportunity to celebrate his contributions to the wrestling world and bid farewell to a legend.

ALSO READ: Who Is Roman Reigns Married To? WWE Star Has 5 Beautiful Kids With Galina Becker Whom He First Met In College

John Cena NETFLIX RAW

