Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

New Zealand Clinches T20I Series Against Sri Lanka with All-Round Display

New Zealand secured a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, winning the second game by 45 runs.

New Zealand Clinches T20I Series Against Sri Lanka with All-Round Display

New Zealand secured a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, winning the second game by 45 runs. The hosts combined strong batting performances with a brilliant bowling display led by pacer Jacob Duffy, who claimed four wickets to derail Sri Lanka’s chase of 186 runs.

Solid Batting Sets the Foundation for New Zealand

After being sent in to bat, New Zealand showcased a more balanced batting effort compared to the first game. Although they lost opener Rachin Ravindra early in the third over, Tim Robinson and Mark Chapman kept the momentum going with an aggressive 69-run partnership off 47 balls.

Powerplay Strategy

Robinson and Chapman capitalized on Maheesh Theekshana’s erratic lengths during the powerplay, collecting early boundaries. Chapman had moments of luck, surviving a close LBW review and being dropped once, but continued to score at a brisk rate.

Robinson added a six against Wanindu Hasaranga’s bowling but fell to a googly in the same over. This breakthrough slowed New Zealand’s progress briefly until Glenn Phillips took charge.

Middle-Order Contribution

Phillips and Chapman attacked Theekshana, hitting sixes in quick succession. However, Hasaranga struck again, dismissing Chapman with another googly, followed by Phillips, leaving New Zealand wobbling at 122-4.

Strong Finish by Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Hay

Daryl Mitchell anchored the innings while Mitchell Hay went on a late onslaught. In the last three overs, Hay smashed 34 runs, including two sixes off Theekshana and two boundaries in Binura Fernando’s final over. Their partnership powered New Zealand to a competitive total of 185, putting Sri Lanka under pressure.

Sri Lanka’s Chase Falters After Promising Start

Sri Lanka began their chase strongly, with the openers scoring at a healthy rate of eight runs per over in the first four overs. However, New Zealand’s bowlers, particularly Jacob Duffy and Mitchell Santner, ensured regular breakthroughs to stifle their progress.

Early Breakthroughs by Santner

Mitchell Santner gave New Zealand their first breakthrough by dismissing Kusal Mendis, who was caught off a mistimed drive.

Middle Overs Fightback

Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka steadied the innings briefly, but Duffy’s slower delivery deceived Nissanka, breaking the partnership. Kusal Perera tried to counterattack, targeting spinners Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips. However, Bracewell struck back by dismissing Kamindu Mendis.

Collapse in the Final Overs

The match turned decisively in New Zealand’s favor during the final five overs. Jacob Duffy returned to the attack and bowled a perfect yorker to dismiss Kusal Perera, who was Sri Lanka’s best hope. Charith Asalanka fell shortly after to Santner, further weakening the chase.

Duffy’s final over sealed Sri Lanka’s fate, as he picked up two more wickets to finish with exceptional figures of 4-15. Sri Lanka’s lower order crumbled, leaving them 45 runs short of the target.

Key Performances

  • Jacob Duffy: The star of the match, Duffy claimed four wickets and delivered under pressure in both his spells.
  • Mitchell Hay: His late-innings blitz added crucial runs that gave New Zealand the upper hand.
  • Mitchell Santner: Contributed with both bat and ball, including key breakthroughs during Sri Lanka’s chase.

Series Win Highlights New Zealand’s Depth

New Zealand’s victory highlighted their depth and ability to deliver under pressure. The team’s rounded performance, with contributions from both the batters and bowlers, sealed the series with one match to spare.

As Sri Lanka looks to salvage pride in the final match, New Zealand will aim for a clean sweep, showcasing their dominance on home soil.

ALSO READ: Watch: Sunil Gavaskar Praises Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Family As Father Touches His Feet In Gratitude

Filed under

New Zealand T20I series

Advertisement

Also Read

Maha Kumbh 2025: Kurmi Community Organizes Maha Kumbh In Ayodhya

Maha Kumbh 2025: Kurmi Community Organizes Maha Kumbh In Ayodhya

How Mahakumbh Is A Festival Of Digital Detox And Spiritual Purification

How Mahakumbh Is A Festival Of Digital Detox And Spiritual Purification

SC To Review Dallewal’s Hunger Strike On Dec 31 As Farmers Protest Continues

SC To Review Dallewal’s Hunger Strike On Dec 31 As Farmers Protest Continues

Thailand: Hotel Fire On Bangkok’s Khao San Road, Three Foreigners Killed

Thailand: Hotel Fire On Bangkok’s Khao San Road, Three Foreigners Killed

Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute To Jimmy Carter: A Visionary Statesman Who Fostered Global Peace And Strengthened India-U.S. Relations

Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute To Jimmy Carter: A Visionary Statesman Who Fostered Global Peace...

Entertainment

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

LeBron James Turns 40: Exploring NBA Milestones And Rare Feats At This Age

LeBron James Turns 40: Exploring NBA Milestones And Rare Feats At This Age

Was Liam Payne Killed by His Friends? Five Charged Over One Direction Star’s Hotel Plunge Death, Including Friend Rogelio Nores

Was Liam Payne Killed by His Friends? Five Charged Over One Direction Star’s Hotel Plunge

Linda Lavin, Tony-Winning Actress Known For Her Role As Alice Hyatt, Dies At 87

Linda Lavin, Tony-Winning Actress Known For Her Role As Alice Hyatt, Dies At 87

Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At Guwahati Concert, Shares Life Lessons | Watch

Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At Guwahati Concert, Shares Life Lessons | Watch

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox