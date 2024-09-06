Following his gold medal win in the men’s high jump T64 final at the Paris Paralympics, Indian para-athlete Praveen Kumar expressed his deep satisfaction and relief at achieving his goal.

Following his gold medal win in the men’s high jump T64 final at the Paris Paralympics, Indian para-athlete Praveen Kumar expressed his deep satisfaction and relief at achieving his goal. Praveen’s historic jump of 2.08 meters not only secured him the gold medal but also set a new Asian record.

Determination and No Regrets

Praveen Kumar reflected on his journey and the significance of his achievement. “I had not thought it would happen. I just wanted to deliver my personal best. I cannot express my happiness in words. My sir told me to go for my personal best. I waited for this moment (to have the national anthem playing) for three years. I cannot forget this. I did not want regret this time; I wanted gold this time, otherwise, I would not have gone to India in the best way,” said Praveen.

Impact of Meeting Prime Minister Modi

Praveen also highlighted the motivational boost he received from speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This interaction further fueled his drive to excel and contribute to India’s success at the Paralympics.

Emotional Reactions from the Indian Delegation

India’s Chef de Mission for the Paralympics 2024, Satya Prakash Sangwan, was visibly moved by the national anthem being played. “I felt good when the national anthem was played; I had tears in my eyes. We have completed 25 medals. We are proud of him. My gut feeling is we will get 28 medals. This is a historic moment for me. God has blessed me. I feel really proud of these athletes for fulfilling our dreams”.

Defying Sports Science: A Historic Achievement

PCI president Devendra Jhajaria praised Praveen’s achievement, noting how his performance defied conventional sports science. “Praveen has made history. Sports science says a 2.08 m jump requires a height of 6 feet. But Praveen is 5 feet 6 inches tall. His passion, hard work, and discipline have challenged science. This was not just a jump, but a big leap for the country. I would like to thank his coach for this. This sixth gold medal is historic,” Jhajaria said.

Coach’s Pride

Praveen’s coach, Satyapal, expressed immense pride in his student’s achievement. “It feels really good. There is no better moment for a coach than seeing his student win a medal at the biggest stage. Nothing is a bigger ‘guru dakshina’ than this.”

India’s Growing Paralympic Success

Indian para-athlete Hokato Hotozhe Sema also contributed to the nation’s success, securing a bronze medal in the men’s shot put F57 final with a personal best throw of 14.65 meters.

With these achievements, India’s medal tally at the Paris Paralympics has risen to 27, including six gold medals, nine silver medals, and 12 bronze medals. This surpasses India’s previous gold medal record of five from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

A Record-Breaking Contingent

India’s participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks its largest contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports. This significant increase in both numbers and medal hopes underscores the growth of India’s para-sports ecosystem and aims to exceed the country’s previous achievements in Tokyo.

