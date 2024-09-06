Paris Paralympics 2024: Hokato Sema Wins Bronze In Men’s F57 Shot Put

Indian para-athlete Hokato Hotozhe Sema clinched a bronze medal in the men's shot put F57 final at the Paris Paralympics. Sema achieved a personal best throw of 14.65 meters.

Indian para-athlete Hokato Hotozhe Sema clinched a bronze medal in the men’s shot put F57 final at the Paris Paralympics. Sema achieved a personal best throw of 14.65 meters. The gold medal went to Iran’s Yashin Khosravi with a throw of 15.96 meters, while Brazil’s Thiago Paulino dos Santos won silver with 15.06 meters. Another Indian competitor, Soman Rana, finished fifth with a throw of 14.07 meters.

Bhavanaben Chaudhary Finishes Fifth in Women’s F46 Javelin Throw

In the women’s F46 javelin throw final, Indian athlete Bhavanaben Chaudhary ended up in fifth place with a best throw of 39.70 meters. Venezuela’s Naibys Daniela Morillo Gil won gold with a Paralympic record throw of 43.77 meters. Uzbekistan’s Shahinakhon Yigitalieva claimed silver with an Asian record throw of 43.12 meters, while Great Britain’s Hollie Arnold took bronze with 40.59 meters.

Simran Sharma Advances to Women’s 200m T12 Final

In the women’s 200 meters T12 semifinals, Simran Sharma continued her impressive performance by finishing first with a time of 25.03 seconds. She has secured her spot in the finals, scheduled to take place on Saturday at 11:04 PM IST.

Praveen Kumar Wins Gold in Men’s High Jump T64

Indian para-athlete Praveen Kumar won the gold medal in the men’s high jump T64 final with a record-breaking jump of 2.08 meters. This jump set a new Asian record. The silver and bronze medals were awarded to the USA’s Derek Loccident (2.06 meters) and Uzbekistan’s Temurbek Giyazov (2.03 meters), respectively. Loccident also set a new Paralympic record.

India’s Medal Tally at Paris 2024

With Praveen Kumar’s victory, India’s medal tally at the Paris Paralympics has risen to 27 medals, including six gold, nine silver, and 12 bronze. This is the highest number of gold medals India has ever won at a Paralympics, surpassing the five golds won in Tokyo 2020.

India’s Expanding Para-Sports Contingent

India has sent its largest-ever Paralympics contingent to Paris, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports. This reflects the country’s growing focus on para-sports. India aims to exceed its previous record of 19 medals from Tokyo 2020, which included five golds, eight silvers, and six bronzes.

