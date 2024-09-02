PM Modi and President Murmu Congratulate Indian Para-Athletes Nishad Kumar and Preethi Pal for Paris Paralympics Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended heartfelt congratulations to para-athletes Nishad Kumar and Preethi Pal following their impressive performances at the Paris Paralympics. Kumar secured a silver medal in the Men’s High Jump T47 event, while Pal clinched a bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 event.

Historic Achievement for Preethi Pal

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi hailed Preethi Pal’s accomplishment as a “historic achievement.” He remarked, “A historic achievement by Preeti Pal, as she wins her second medal in the same edition of the Paralympics 2024 with a Bronze in the Women’s 200m T35 event! She is an inspiration for the people of India. Her dedication is truly remarkable.”

A historic achievement by Preeti Pal, as she wins her second medal in the same edition of the #Paralympics2024 with a Bronze in the Women's 200m T35 event! She is an inspiration for the people of India. Her dedication is truly remarkable. #Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/4q3IPJDUII — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2024

Nishad Kumar’s Remarkable Feat

Modi also praised Nishad Kumar for his remarkable performance, stating, “Congrats to Nishad Kumar for his remarkable achievement in winning a Silver medal in the Men’s High Jump T47 event at the Paralympics 2024! He has shown us all that with passion and determination, everything is possible. India is elated.”

India’s Performance on Day 4

These congratulatory messages followed India’s performance on the fourth day of the Paris Paralympics, where the country ended the day ranked 27th with a total of seven medals: one gold, two silver, and four bronze.

President Droupadi Murmu’s Tribute

President Droupadi Murmu also took to X to celebrate the achievements of the Indian athletes. She wrote, “Congratulations to Preethi Pal on winning bronze medal in Women’s 200m – T35 event of the Paris Paralympics. After her 100m bronze, this is her second medal in the Paris Paralympics, an exceptional achievement.” She further added, “Both para-athletics medals for India have been won by her. India is proud of her. Draped in tricolour, her victorious images have electrified sports lovers. May she strengthen sports culture among the youth and win greater accolades for India.”

Nishad Kumar’s Consistent Excellence

President Murmu also praised Nishad Kumar’s consistent performance, stating, “Heartiest congratulations to Nishad Kumar for winning a silver medal in the high jump at the Paris Paralympics. It is his successive silver medal in the high jump event after his Tokyo Paralympic silver medal. His consistency and excellence can be emulated by sportspersons in our country. I wish him sustained success and glory.”

Historic Achievements

Preethi Pal has made history as the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at a single Paralympics. Nishad Kumar, on the other hand, has secured his second consecutive silver medal in the high jump T47 category at the Paralympics, following his previous success in Tokyo.