Friday, September 6, 2024

Paris Paralympics 2024: Praveen Kumar Wins Gold In Men’s High Jump

In an ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024, India's Praveen Kumar recently secured gold medal in the men's high jump T64 category on Friday.

The 21-year-old athlete achieved his best jump of 2.08 meters, finishing first in the event and setting a new Asian record while surpassing his previous personal best.

The silver medal in the event went to Derek Loccident from the USA, while the bronze was jointly awarded to Giyazov Temurbek of Uzbekistan and Maciej Lepiato of Poland.

With this victory, Praveen added India’s 26th medal to the tally at the Paris Paralympics, marking a remarkable performance for the country. This win follows his silver medal achievement at the Tokyo Paralympics, showing significant improvement in his performance over the four-year cycle.

Praveen’s gold medal is India’s sixth in Paris. Thus, strengthening nation’s position in the top 10 standings for this year’s Paralympics.

