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Home > Sports News > Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Score And Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch OFC vs MSC Live Match?

Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Score And Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch OFC vs MSC Live Match?

Odisha FC take on Mohammedan SC in ISL 2026 at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. Both teams struggle for form, with Mohammedan SC winless this season. Fans can watch OFC vs MSC live on Sony Sports Network and the Fancode app in India.

Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2026 Live Streaming
Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2026 Live Streaming

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 17, 2026 17:27:22 IST

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Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Score And Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch OFC vs MSC Live Match?

Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming: If there is any team that needs a win tonight, it is Mohammedan SC. The club with a rich history has struggled to say the least in this ISL season. In seven games, they have suffered seven losses and now languish at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, the hosts, Odisha FC, have five points from five games and are also struggling in the bottom half of the table. The clash at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar could spur up some much-needed confidence in either of the two teams. The hosts come into this game on the back of two defeats in a row. However, facing a struggling side, they would hope to record their second win of the tournament and give the home fans something to cheer about.

Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming ISL 2026 

When will the Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match take place?

The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Friday, 17 April 2026.

When will the Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match start?

The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Friday, 17th April.

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Where will the Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match be played?

The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Where to watch the Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match in India?

The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app. 

Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC Predicted Lineup: Amrinder Singh (GK); Subham Bhattacharya, Carlos Delgado, Thoiba Singh, Zuidika, Puitea, Rohit Kumar, Lalrinfela, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Rahim Ali, VP Suhair

Mohammedan SC Predicted Lineup: Padam Chhetri (GK), Hira Mondal, Gaurav Bora, Dinesh Meitei, Sajad Parray, Amarjit Singh, Lalngaihsaka, Lalthankima, Lalremsanga Fanai, Adison Singh, Md Fardin Ali Molla

Odisha FC Last Five Results

Date

Competition

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score

April 10, 2026

ISL

FC Goa

Away

Loss

1–3

April 5, 2026

ISL

Mumbai City FC

Away

Loss

0–1

March 20, 2026

ISL

NorthEast United

Away

Win

4–1

March 13, 2026

ISL

Sporting Club Delhi

Away

Loss

0–2

March 6, 2026

ISL

Mohun Bagan SG

Away

Loss

0–1

Mohammedan SC Last Five Results

Date

Competition

Opponent

Venue

Result

Score

April 12, 2026

ISL

Inter Kashi FC

Away

Loss

0–1

April 3, 2026

ISL

Punjab FC

Away

Loss

1–2

March 23, 2026

ISL

East Bengal FC

Away

Loss

0–7

March 7, 2026

ISL

Bengaluru FC

Home

Loss

1–2

February 28, 2026

ISL

Mohun Bagan SG

Away

Loss

1–5

Also Read: IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Shouts, Jasprit Bumrah Looks Dejected, Rohit Sharma Stunned — Rift Brewing in Mumbai Indians Camp? Watch Viral Video

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Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Score And Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch OFC vs MSC Live Match?

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Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Score And Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch OFC vs MSC Live Match?
Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Score And Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch OFC vs MSC Live Match?
Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Score And Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch OFC vs MSC Live Match?
Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Score And Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch OFC vs MSC Live Match?

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