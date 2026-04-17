Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Score And Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch OFC vs MSC Live Match?

Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming: If there is any team that needs a win tonight, it is Mohammedan SC. The club with a rich history has struggled to say the least in this ISL season. In seven games, they have suffered seven losses and now languish at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, the hosts, Odisha FC, have five points from five games and are also struggling in the bottom half of the table. The clash at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar could spur up some much-needed confidence in either of the two teams. The hosts come into this game on the back of two defeats in a row. However, facing a struggling side, they would hope to record their second win of the tournament and give the home fans something to cheer about.

Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming ISL 2026

When will the Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match take place?

The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Friday, 17 April 2026.

When will the Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match start?

The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Friday, 17th April.

Where will the Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match be played?

The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.

Where to watch the Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match in India?

The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.

Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC Predicted Lineup: Amrinder Singh (GK); Subham Bhattacharya, Carlos Delgado, Thoiba Singh, Zuidika, Puitea, Rohit Kumar, Lalrinfela, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Rahim Ali, VP Suhair

Mohammedan SC Predicted Lineup: Padam Chhetri (GK), Hira Mondal, Gaurav Bora, Dinesh Meitei, Sajad Parray, Amarjit Singh, Lalngaihsaka, Lalthankima, Lalremsanga Fanai, Adison Singh, Md Fardin Ali Molla

Odisha FC Last Five Results

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result Score April 10, 2026 ISL FC Goa Away Loss 1–3 April 5, 2026 ISL Mumbai City FC Away Loss 0–1 March 20, 2026 ISL NorthEast United Away Win 4–1 March 13, 2026 ISL Sporting Club Delhi Away Loss 0–2 March 6, 2026 ISL Mohun Bagan SG Away Loss 0–1

Mohammedan SC Last Five Results

Date Competition Opponent Venue Result Score April 12, 2026 ISL Inter Kashi FC Away Loss 0–1 April 3, 2026 ISL Punjab FC Away Loss 1–2 March 23, 2026 ISL East Bengal FC Away Loss 0–7 March 7, 2026 ISL Bengaluru FC Home Loss 1–2 February 28, 2026 ISL Mohun Bagan SG Away Loss 1–5

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