Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Score And Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch OFC vs MSC Live Match?

Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 Live Streaming: If there is any team that needs a win tonight, it is Mohammedan SC. The club with a rich history has struggled to say the least in this ISL season. In seven games, they have suffered seven losses and now languish at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, the hosts, Odisha FC, have five points from five games and are also struggling in the bottom half of the table. The clash at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar could spur up some much-needed confidence in either of the two teams. The hosts come into this game on the back of two defeats in a row. However, facing a struggling side, they would hope to record their second win of the tournament and give the home fans something to cheer about.
Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC Live Streaming ISL 2026
When will the Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match take place?
The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Friday, 17 April 2026.
When will the Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match start?
The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC Indian Super League match will start at 7:30 P.M. in India on Friday, 17th April.
Where will the Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match be played?
The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.
Where to watch the Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match in India?
The Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.
Odisha FC vs Mohammedan SC Predicted Lineups
Odisha FC Predicted Lineup: Amrinder Singh (GK); Subham Bhattacharya, Carlos Delgado, Thoiba Singh, Zuidika, Puitea, Rohit Kumar, Lalrinfela, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Rahim Ali, VP Suhair
Mohammedan SC Predicted Lineup: Padam Chhetri (GK), Hira Mondal, Gaurav Bora, Dinesh Meitei, Sajad Parray, Amarjit Singh, Lalngaihsaka, Lalthankima, Lalremsanga Fanai, Adison Singh, Md Fardin Ali Molla
Odisha FC Last Five Results
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Opponent
|
Venue
|
Result
|
Score
|
April 10, 2026
|
ISL
|
FC Goa
|
Away
|
Loss
|
1–3
|
April 5, 2026
|
ISL
|
Mumbai City FC
|
Away
|
Loss
|
0–1
|
March 20, 2026
|
ISL
|
NorthEast United
|
Away
|
Win
|
4–1
|
March 13, 2026
|
ISL
|
Sporting Club Delhi
|
Away
|
Loss
|
0–2
|
March 6, 2026
|
ISL
|
Mohun Bagan SG
|
Away
|
Loss
|
0–1
Mohammedan SC Last Five Results
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Opponent
|
Venue
|
Result
|
Score
|
April 12, 2026
|
ISL
|
Inter Kashi FC
|
Away
|
Loss
|
0–1
|
April 3, 2026
|
ISL
|
Punjab FC
|
Away
|
Loss
|
1–2
|
March 23, 2026
|
ISL
|
East Bengal FC
|
Away
|
Loss
|
0–7
|
March 7, 2026
|
ISL
|
Bengaluru FC
|
Home
|
Loss
|
1–2
|
February 28, 2026
|
ISL
|
Mohun Bagan SG
|
Away
|
Loss
|
1–5
Also Read: IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Shouts, Jasprit Bumrah Looks Dejected, Rohit Sharma Stunned — Rift Brewing in Mumbai Indians Camp? Watch Viral Video