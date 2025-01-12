Packers Vs Eagles Playoff Showdown: Will Jordan Love Lead Green Bay To Victory?

The Green Bay Packers are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the high-stakes NFC playoff matchup. Josh Jacobs will lead for the ground game, while Eagles' Jalen Hurts has returned, adding unpredictability in the matchup. Can Green Bay deliver a shocking upset?

The NFC playoff stage is set as the Green Bay Packers face the powerful Philadelphia Eagles on the road. This match is sure to be high-stakes and unpredictable, with Green Bay looking to defy the underdog tag.

The Packers have had a rollercoaster season, swept by divisional rivals the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions but dominating their NFC West opponents. They rely so much on running back Josh Jacobs for their offense. Under head coach Matt LaFleur, known for designing innovate play designs, Green Bay has been using mid and wide zone runs, which are an area the Eagles’ defense has seemingly struggled with. Expect Jacobs to be a major part of this game plan.

“Before Love can even look at his 2nd read, he’s running out of the pocket. They’re going to need better offensive line play than that today.”@TomBrady breaks down the Eagles sacking Jordan Love on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/tMsoKWbkp6 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 12, 2025

However, this reliance on the ground game has sometimes interrupted quarterback Jordan Love’s rhythm. Without deep-threat receiver Christian Watson, Love’s yards per attempt have plummeted, making it difficult for LaFleur to spread the Eagles’ defense properly.

Philadelphia’s X-Factor: Jalen Hurts

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts returns from concussion and plays his first game in nearly a month. Hurts might be a little rusty, but the Packers have a huge challenge in getting after him. Historically, Hurts’ numbers drop precipitously when he is under pressure, falling to bottom-tier statistics. But Green Bay’s pass rush has had trouble winning one-on-one matchups, which might give Hurts the breathing room he needs.

After the bye week, the Packers have been stout on rush defense, ranking fifth in rushing success rate allowed. They have also done a good job of defending heavy formations, an area where they have an advantage over Philadelphia’s ground game. The Eagles may try to spread Green Bay’s defense and challenge their secondary’s tackling ability with dynamic plays featuring Saquon Barkley.

A Crayon-Sharpening Game

This playoff clash has the potential for multiple outcomes. Both teams possess unique strengths and weaknesses. On one hand, the Eagles boast a strong roster and home-field advantage. However, Green Bay’s tactical ingenuity and defensive resilience could turn the tables around. With LaFleur at the helm and a determined Packers squad, the upset is not out of reach.

Green Bay enters this matchup as underdogs, but their post-season experience and strategic approach could spell trouble for Philadelphia. The Packers will need to exploit the Eagles’ defensive gaps and contain Jalen Hurts to pull off a memorable playoff upset.

